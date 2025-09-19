



The flats – The Georgia Tech Mens Tennis Team will compete in its first Ita event of the season at the ITA Mens All-American Championships 2025 who start on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ita Mens All-American Championships The championships will start with qualifying rounds in advance during the first two days of the competition before going to the official qualifying rounds from Monday to Tuesday. The main trekking action starts on Wednesday with 64 singles players and 32 double teams with champions that are crowned on Sunday. 10 singles-spelers, acht hoofdtrekking kwartfinalisten en twee feed-in troost finalisten, zullen in aanmerking komen voor het NCAA Singles Championship 2025. De vier belangrijkste trekkingsdubbels halve finalisten zullen in aanmerking komen voor het NCAA Doubles Championship 2025. Deze set kampioenschappen heeft het grootste aantal kwalificerende plekken van het seizoen en is de eerste van drie kampioenschappen die NCAA individuele Offer qualifying places championships. Senior Christophe Clement is mentioned as a qualifying capacity of singles, but is placed second on the alternative list of the main table. Gianluca Carlini starts his tournament in the Singles pre-qualifying round on Saturday. Clement and Carlini are mentioned to start on Saturday in the Doubles -Pre -Qualifying Round, but will be third on the qualifying alternative list. Jonathan Irwanto and Elias Shokry are on the alternative list in advance qualifying. Tech started his autumn season at the 77th annual Blue Gray National Tennis Classic and all four players who had recorded singles victories throughout the weekend had. Clement and Hidde Schoenmakers finished in fourth place in the blue draw, while Richard Biagiotti and Shokry finished in eighth place on the gray side of the draw. Full steam forward Full steam Vooruit is a fundraising initiative of $ 500 million to achieve the goal of Georgia Tech Athletics to compete for championships at the highest level in the next era of Intercollegial athletics. The initiative will finance transformative projects for technical athletics, including Renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium in Hyundai Field (the historic home base of Georgia Tech Football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for technical basketball), equal tognasium), as well as Gymnasium, Gymnasium, Gymnasium, Gymnasium, Gymnasium, Gymnasium) All members of the Georgia Tech Community are invited to visit Atfund.org/fullsteahead for full details and representation of the renovation projects, and to learn about opportunities to contribute online. Follow us on Twitter (@gt_mten), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Herennis) or visit us on www.ramblinwreck.com for the latest information about the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

