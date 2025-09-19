When watching IND vs Grandma Match Live Streaming & TV broadcast on Hotstar, DD Sports, Star Sports

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match Live Score Streaming: Suryakumar Yadav's India takes on the Oman of Jatinder Singh in match 12 of the Asia Cup in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Although India has already qualified for the Super 4S with two wins from two games, Oman from the tournament is with their two losses.

India vs Oman Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow here

If it is Sri Lanka in group B, then it is India in group A, which looked like an almost perfect team. Batting and bowling have both been clinical against the VAE and Pakistan for India. If there is something, Surya's side will look to test the bank strength before the next phase of the tournament and also look to give some playing time to the players in the side, but did not have enough hit in the middle.

According to Oman, they have looked pretty underwhelming in both their matches against Pakistan and the VAE, while creating an upset seems to be an almost impossible task, considering how their first two games have been pronounced and the skills they have shown, they would still hope to give India for their money.

India versus Oman Livestreanding Details

When and where will the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 competition take place?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday (September 19, 2025) in Zayed Cricket Stadium. The competition starts at 8 p.m.

When does De Gooi van de India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match Toss is planned to find at 7.30 p.m.

Where to look at the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match Live Stream in India?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match is streamed live on the Sonyliv app and website, as well as on FANCODE.

Where to look at the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match Live broadcast on TV in India?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match Live broadcast will be available at the Sony Sports Network in India.