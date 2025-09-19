A 97-year-old University of Alabama football refereeExBulletin



Schakel Caption Russell Lewis/NPR

Tuscaloosa, Ala. The football exercise field of the University of Alabama is hidden from the public behind a dressed security fence on the edge of the leafy campus.

This is the place “Where legends are made“As the slogan of the school goes.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has 18 national football football championships. And one man is already a dozen of them Eddie Conyers. He has spent more than 60 years as a referee in practices, working among legendary coaches such as Beer Bryant And Nick Saban.

Now 97, Conyers is still roaming on the sidelines to ensure that practice officials are on the task, and quickly with a joke on the road.

Until this season he would also have been on the field while the referee was in the offensive Achterveld.

“This is the first year in 60 years that I have not done this,” he says with a little nostalgia.



Schakel Caption Russell Lewis/NPR

Conyers has moved to an outdoor field role, which supervises the planning for the practical officers and supervise them from the sidelines.

He helped pioneering the role of Bama Practice ref after he was recruited in 1962 by coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Conyers says that Bryant's theory was to work out all penalties in practice in the hope of less game design.

“I can't tell you how terrified and intimidated I was,” Conyers remembers, who at the time had worked as a civil servant on football matches in high school.

He left his daily job at a local hardware store a few hours early, dived into a toilet from the gas station to turn into zebra bars and reported for duty and asked Bryant what he had to do.

“Coach Bryant spoke low and he muttered,” says Conyers. “I had no idea what he said. And I just said” Ok. “

Nowadays Conyers drives a golf cart to come from the dressing room to the practice field and uses a walker to stabilize his course. He cannot fully rectify his neck because of all the beats he has taken over the years. But that doesn't make him much.

He zips in the golf cart, he is treated as a celebrity, even by celebrities.

“Eddie is the man. He is the legend,” says Mark Ingram, the first Heisman winner of Alabama and former NFL who is now a TV sports analyst. “You the goatman.”

Conyers jokes: “Hey, where is my flag?” And tells Ingram that he could have been good if he wasn't so slow.

They compare bling championship rings. Conyers Ribs Ingram about how much more he has, to show a dozen for his years with the team.

Graps aside, says Ingram that Conyers made an impression on players like him.



Schakel Caption Russell Lewis/NPR

“Eddie was the constant, constant,” says Ingram. “Always happy, always happy. Made all or just happy to see him.”

Conyers has thrown flags to some of the best players to take the field, including Joe Namath, Kenny “Snake” Stabler, Jalen Hurts and Derrick Henry.

He was there for coach Bryant's super-documented plan for the Crimson Tide to go to a Wishbone attack in the early 1970s. About the same time, the team recruited its first black players as the sport integrated.

Conyers says that the winning coaches of Bama had different styles.

“You learn from coach Bryant that you can do more than you think you can do,” he says. “He spoke about 110%. And wanted every game to give every game. That you give everything you can give, then you give a little more.”

As far as coach Saban is concerned: “It may sound a bit trite, but you have done everything well.” Including the little things, he says, like which arm you use to wear the ball.

Both coaches helped to build the legendary success of Alabama's football program.

“This place is built on history and tradition in Alabama. There is no place like it and Eddie is such a beautiful link to the history and tradition of this place,” says athletic trainer Jeff Allen, senior associated athletic director for sports medicine.

During his 19 years in Alabama, all developed a close relationship with Eddie Conyers. The two travel together the state to speak with social groups and athletic booster clubs.

He says that Conyers is the only man he knows who was brave enough to talk back with coach Saban.

“I have so many wonderful stories about him that immediately shoots Saban Coach,” says Allen. “Eddie was not afraid.”

Conyers jokes at his age, he has nothing to lose.

That cheerful attitude sometimes also served as a buffer between an “intense” coach and the practice refers.



Schakel Caption Russell Lewis/NPR

“The thing about Eddie, he is very even. And you really can't pull anything to him,” says Tom Danner, a practice and scrimmage officer who works closely with Conyers in planning.

“Often when everyone went crazy, he was the calm in the couple,” says Danner. “Coaches and players, they might be upset, but his ways have never changed. He was always the same.”

Conyers, a navy veteran, made his career to work at the Alabama's College of Continuing Education as an assistant of the dean. But his passion has always been the performance as a football exercise.

“He loves the relationship with the players,” says his son, Bubba Conyers. “Maybe it's a kind of vacation when they talk to him. It will be funny. A lot of fun and no heartache.”

He may have hung his whistle, but Eddie Conyers still brings his jovial spirit to Bama practices and teases everyone within hearing distance.

Another tradition that he is not ready to give up is a ritual for every way.

Conyers and Peggy, his 76 -year -old wife, appear at the Tuscaloosa airport to Team wave With a large roll -tide Sendoff.