Seven victories Open men's tennis season Friday – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC South Carolina Mens Tennis opened Serve on the autumn of 2025 season and organized six teams in the Carolina Classic in Carolina Tennis Center. The six GameCocks comprehensive booked seven victories on two rounds of Singles action to open the tournament with three progress to the semi -final of their flights. The GameCocks opened strong and wipe all three the first round races in flight 1 singles, including the first university victory for first-year student Charlie Swaine, who fought along NC, says Cody Benton 7-6 (5), 6-3. Second -year Gabe Avram And Max Stenzer Posted matching 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the draw of 16 players. Stenzer continued his strong day with a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final victory over Mikalai Bankou from SC State. Swaine made a heavy fight in the quarters, but the Vluchts Top Zaad Wissam Abderrahman of UCF won the 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory. In flight 2, second -year Atakan Karan No time wasted to go to the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-2 in SC States Vanja Petrov. There he pushed through Thanaphat Bankarawongse of Columbia 6-2, 6-3 to earn his place in the semi-final. After a first round bye like the top seeds in flight, second -year year Paul Barbier Gazeu Was efficient in his 6-4, 6-4 quarter-final victory over North Carolinas Nicholas Mangiapane. The tournament will continue on Saturday with one round of singles and two doubles, and Sunday will close the event with one round of each. Action Both days start at 9 a.m. fans can follow the tournament Full draws/results or Live video. Keep GameCocksonline.com and the Social Media accounts (@Gamecockmtennis) teams for the most up-to-date information about the Heren Tennis program. Singles

Flight 1

R16 Charlie Swaine (SC) def. Cody Benton (NCST) 7-6 (5), 6-3

R16 Max Stenzer (SC) def. Aditya Govila (Col) 6-2, 6-2

R16 Gabe Avram (SC) def. Hoang La Pham (SCST) 6-2, 6-2

QF Wissam Abderrahman (UCF) def. Swaine (SC) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

QF Setzer (SC) def. Mikalai Bank (SCST) 6-3, 6-4

QF Clement Lemire (UCF) def. AVRAM (SC) 6-2, 6-3 Flight 2

R16 Atakan Karahn (SC) def. Vanja Petrov (SCST) 6-0, 6-2

R16 Sachin Palta (Col) def. Cole Henceroth (SC) 7-5, 1-0 RET.

QF Karahan (SC) def. Thanaphat Busksarawongse (Col) 6-2, 6-3

QF Paul Barbier Gazeu (SC) def. Nicholas Mangiapane (UNC) 6-4, 6-4

