Los Angeles 2028: Los Angeles City Council approves expansion of $ 2.62 billion congress center, 11-2, despite serious costs and timing worries

The Sports Researcher: Chroniciting of the key compositions, economic and political forces of Eleite Sport and the Olympic movements.

La Convention Center

The Battle Royal about whether the city of Los Angeles will take an extension of $ 2.62 billion from the Los Angeles Convention Center, which may influence the use of the Convention Center for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, was moved from the regular Friday meeting of the municipal council.

More than one Two and a half hours of session, heard the council of the most important legislative analyst of the city, Matthew SzaboWho outlined the enormous costs of the program and the considerable risks, including loan costs for 30 years that will have an average of $ 89 million more per year than the increased turnover that the expansion will yield at that time. The city of Los Angeles will have to pay those interest costs from its own pocket, which means the general fund.

But to initiate the project and to be considerably sufficiently completed to organize the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games to organize events in the Congress Center, the decision had to be made today, about a project that had been discussed and delayed for more than 10 years.

Councilor Katy Yaroslavsky, Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, had an alternative proposal to do a postponed maintenance and modernize the facility and then to do the expansion when there was no longer an Olympic paralympic deadline that appeared about it.

She told the Council that she opposed the expansion in non -uncertain terms:

The question for us today is not to invest in the Congress Center, the question is whether we are committed to an extension of almost $ 3 billion on conditions that have been endangering our city finances and our basic stads for decades.

This expansion is unrealistic, it is priceless and are for tax -irresponsible.

The schedule just doesn't work. We gamble accounts from taxpayers dollars on a best-case scenario that everyone in this room knows is very unlikely to come. We could wish for it, but we know it will not happen. This is not carefully planning, it is dangerous wishing thinking.

That [debt service] The obligation will eat all projected general fund growth for the near future. I don't come up with that, it comes directly from the CAOS report.

So what does that mean, colleagues? It means that if we want to accelerate the hiring of police officers or expand the fire brigade, there will be no money left to do this. If we want to repair the sidewalks that want to cost us more than $ 100 million a year in liability, or build new cycle paths and walkable communities … There will be absolutely no money to do it. …

If you think that city services are now bad, and I think we would all agree that they are bad, and you thought we would have financing one day to restore the service, I have bad news. It's getting worse. We will not be able to afford the service level that we have now, which is nonsense.

Questions and comments came from 10 other council members, crished by Eunisses Hernandez, who had carefully considered Yaroslavsky's cheaper alternative, but told the council:

The reason I vote yes is that there are people in this horseshoe who are incredibly smart, diligent, solutions who will do the work to find new money and new income.

In essence, the pro-expansion councilors mentioned the risk of doing nothing as greater than the $ 2.62 billion project. For years, tourism officials have said that Los Angeles is no longer competing on the most important convention market without the expansion.

In the end, the vote 11-2 was to continue, with two councilors absent and some councilor Nithya Raman who joins Yaroslavsky at Yaroslavsky.

The LA28 organizers are planning to use the Convention Center for screens, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling for the Olympic Games and Boccia, Para Judo, Para Table Tennis, Para Taekwondo and wheelchair separation for the Paralympic Games.

LA28 requires the exclusive use of the fully functional congress center, because it is now on 1 June 2028; If the expansion is disrupted, the city will be on the hook for all relocation costs to other sites and any lost income.

The Congress Center successfully houses the main press center during the 1984 Olympic Games. The question now is whether it can again organize Olympic and Paralympic events in 2028.

