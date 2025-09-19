Pakistan Cricket Board responds to ICC about PMOA violation in Asia Cup; PCB questions world body, if soap it was not





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly responded to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the argument that there was no violation of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). After the Pakistan vs. VAE competition, which was delayed for an hour, sent the ICC on Thursday the PCB e -mail, with reference to misconduct and several violations of the PMOA protocol.

By one PTI Report, the PCB stated that the media manager had authorized access to the PMOA and that his presence in the meeting with competition referee Andy Pycroft was not a violation. The report stated that the PCB questioned the ICC about whether it was a violation, and if so, why is it not reported to the Anti-corruption Unit (ACU) there?

In her response to ICC, the PCB defended his media manager and filmed a meeting between Match referee Pycroft and Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, Captain Salman Ali Agha, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The media manager of the team is part of the team and has permitted access to the PMOA. His presence there is not a violation, a tournament source said the news agency, in which the answer from the board was explained. If the standard operational procedure was not followed, the ICC must check with the (match) referee about whether the case was reported to the ACU, the source added.

The ICC also interviewed a PCB release that stated that Pycroft had apologized. The world organ clarified that the Zimbabwan only regretted a miscommunication caused by a location of Asian cricket wire (ACC).

When did the entire Asia Cup drama start? It all started when Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his opposite number, Salman Agha, and the PCB complained to the ICC about the match that the referee violated the protocols with regard to 'Spirit of the Game' and wanted him to be removed from the tournament or from Pakistan's matches.

The ICC rejected PCB claims and also supported the referee of the Elite Panel, making him clear that he only spent the message of the ACC location manager. It is clear that the cricket world has not seen the last of this controversy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/pakistan-cricket-board-responds-to-icc-over-pmoa-violation-in-asia-cup-pcb-questions-world-body-if-sop-was-not-11758282287106.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos