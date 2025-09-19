Sports
Oregon State Beavers Mailbag: Is it time to leave football completely?
Not so many questions from Oregon State Mailbag this week.
I suspect that most of those who root roots feel a bit checked out in front of the beavers. The result feels inevitably against No. 6 Oregon on Saturday, and the prospects of the teams for the rest of the season are very in question.
The questions I received were spicier than normal. I am sure that if you read this, you should add more to the pot for the postbag of the following weeks. Submit them with the form below or e -mail me: [email protected].
To ask this week!
Will OSU adjust their non-conference schedule in 2027 with the 6-game series between UO/OSU? Already in the books before 2027 Portland State, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Byu Jameslee is on X
No planning change has yet been announced, but ID expects that Ole Miss Game will eventually come from the books. With the SEC that goes to a conference schedule of nine competitions, every team is looking for a week to free up. And that facilitates the Osus Non-Conference Slate. What is still to be seen is if OSU gets a payment for the cancellation of the OLE Miss series, or if it is planned on the road.
Hello Ryan! Is the long snapper still injured? Indisputable evidence on X
Long Snapper Dylan Black is still injured, yes. His hand injury was described by Trent Bray a few weeks ago and we don't know when hell is back. He didn't even try to warm up last week, and the injury is on his breaking hand, which had a cast about it. The beavers would like him back as soon as possible, given the despair of the long breaking situation, but bet that it is not fast.
In the meantime, this week Center said that he broke for a long time in high school and is ready when the coaches call him to do this. He did it on extra points against Texas Tech, but only did Shotgun -Snaps on point a much greater distance to practice with more involved technology. Has Putten trained to solve this problem so that OSU can kick normal points against Oregon? See the coming Saturday. If not, the athletes of those special Oregon teams can easily block one or more.
I found it interesting that we could pick up the safety from the state of Florida in the middle season to help with our exhausted secondary. Is there really no long snapper who is at home with eligible that we could get? Scott M. on X
Oregon State added former Florida State Safety Conrad Hussey to the schedule this week. Whether he is ready to play or not, still to be seen, but it should help the beavers in the long term, with Bray noticed that five starters were missing in the secondary after a certain point against Texas Tech.
As far as available long snappers go, ID imagines that many are not waiting in the transfer portal. Perhaps the beavers can keep an open try -out for students in the coming weeks if things fall apart in that phase of the game. But in reality I propose that Wells took over that place full -time.
Again, I ask the question: in a world where Bowl games mean nothing, money is the only way to fight for the CFP, and the CFP is the only thing that matters, why would Osu have a football team at all? You seem to believe that a championship is impossible, so why would you take the trouble to play? Former Reangrybeav on X
The reason for continuing to play is the same as it has always been for OSU: for school pride and a sense of community. The CFP is not the only thing that is important for the vast majority of football programs. And a national championship has been the benchmark for an always cut -up list of teams. The increasing inequality between the haves and nuts in the University Football has simply made things feel hopeless for the rest.
The Beavers Best Ever Finish in modern times was 11-1 in 2000, including a 41-9 Route from Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Osu finished at number 4 in the AP -Poll. That will probably never happen again, but that does not mean that OSU cannot rebuild in the new PAC-12 and at one point sneak into the extensive play-off.
Whatever happens, it should not mean that you stop giving, stopping showing up and allow cynicism and negativity to rule your life. You did not choose to be a fan of Oregon as a child or as a student, because the football team set off national titles and set the world on fire: you did it because you felt a feeling of connectedness with other people, or for a collective series of values tied in a school and her sports team.
If the team itself does not reflect those values, it is all the more reason to use your strength as a fan (and customer) to try to influence positive change. But you don't show anything that you claim to love, just because it does not meet an impossible standard.
I'm sorry you have to treat this pathetic excuse for a football team. It is clear that Bray is above his head and he has to resign if he really cares about the program. My apologies, at least you are paid. David
I have treated good teams and bad teams, champions and basement residents. And although you absolutely do not go into journalism for lucrative wages, I am grateful that I can do this for a living, regardless of the team I cover fortunes. How cool is it to say that your job writes about sports?
Moreover, sport is a great platform to tell human stories. I care much more than wins and lose.
What should fans give confidence with Scott Barnes in the future? He did not rent Rueck, did not want baseball to become independent, gave him the honor for Smith acquisition, but then took Bray and (he was) overwhelmed by the PAC-12 collapse as a conference. It seems that Bray catches all the fire. Anonymously
From what I have seen are many fans of the state of Oregon upset by the athletic director Scott Barnes. His messages about Brays Future and the current fortunes of the football teams do not connect with most Beaver fans with whom I talk to.
But the coach will always catch the most heat of fans when a team performs poorly. I think it is also deeper than that for the Beavers, who present a lack of effort and discipline that most would attribute to coaching on the outside. Bray himself said after the Texas Tech game that it was his fault, as every coach would do.
Barnes has delivered tasks far beyond the typical daily job of an athletic director for most of the past two years. It is no excuse for the shortcomings of the Osu-athletic department, only a reality of the situation while he led the PAC-12 reform and transition to the zero era with much more on his plate than most. He cannot do it all, and resources in a place like Oregon State are indeed limited.
Could Osu athletics in different areas be more progressive and more innovative if it crosses this new era? Absolute. And there will be much more for myself and other reporters to write about that front about the coming years. But as Osu offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh said about his unit this week, everyone is spent the hand they have.
Any updates about the line of defense? No bags due to two games. Ask yourself whether projected starters are injured. Anonymously
Kai Wallin can be out for the beavers for the beavers. The Nebraska Transfer Edge Rusher had not yet produced much for OSU, but is one of their most talented players in the position. He didn't even try to warm up against Texas Tech, who was on the sidelines in street clothing.
Thomas Collins is the best and most experienced remaining player on that line of defense and took half a bag against the Red Raiders. And Tevita Pomee returned from an injury to that game and should be healthier against Oregon, apart from a setback. Whether the Beavers can only improve one total bag throughout the season, against a formidable duck -attacking line, seems like a tough task.
Oregon State (0-3) at no. 6 Oregon (3-0)
- When: Saturday, September 20
- Time: 12 pm pt
- Where: Autos Stadium, Eugene
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Watch: You can View this game for free with Fubo (free trial period), or directly (free trial period).
- Current: Directv (free trial period) or Fubo (Promotional offers) or Garland (College Football Season Pass is only $ 199).
