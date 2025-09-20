La Council approves expansion project of $ 2.62 billion goods for Olympic Games

In an 11-2 vote, the Los Angeles city council approved an extension of $ 2.62 billion for the congress center for the aim of strengthening it in the city center and preparing the facility for the 2028 Olympic Games with the relocation, despite concerns about rising costs and potential risk that would affect the city services for the city services.

The expansion is expected to connect the West Hall of the site with the South Hall via Pico Boulevard, with a 190,000 square foot extra exhibition space and nearly 40,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as 95,000 square foot for a multi-service room. In a similar vote, the city council authorized the staff to issue $ 990 million in bonds to finance the project – paid with the debt service up to and including 2058.

“Our city has confronted with a series of difficult decisions and circumstances in the past year, but with this congress center we have to take daring action, invest in projects that not only cost money, but actually make money because projects that strengthen our economy that increase working families and structure strong communities that earns Angelenos of Downado.

Councilor Curren Price emphasized that they had to continue with the project, and noted that further delays would lead to higher costs because “doing nothing is the most expensive choice of all.”

Municipal officials expect that the project will generate a significant economic impact through nearly 9,000 union courses and 1,600 student places, $ 1.8 billion in extra local business sale, $ 103 million in tax revenues for city services and $ 3.6 million visitors.

With the congress center planned to be the location for the screens, Taekwondo, Judo, Wrestling and Table Tennis during the 2028 Olympic Games and Wheelchair ships, Taekwondo, Judo, Boccia and Table Tennis for the Paralympics 2028 Paralympics Wanting the City and Bedsbegen and Bedshalltaken Giving a boost in a boost in a boost in a boost.

City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo presented an updated cost estimate to the city council and warned elected officials for the risks associated with the project.

SZABO reported that the initial construction costs for the project in June 2024 amounted to $ 1.4 billion, which later rose to $ 2.2 billion in March. An estimate of August expected the costs at $ 2.7 billion, but due to the negotiations of the late night and a reduced interest rates, construction costs fell by around $ 500 million, which resulted in a project of $ 2.62 million, according to the CAO.

The total costs of the project that will be financed will eventually become $ 3.06 million after adding the capitalized interest and issue, Szabo added. Of that money, around $ 566 million will be reserved for “costs held by the city” to control transitions, rates for building materials, electric services and other unknown risks.

Every year the city should cover $ 231 million for debt service and operating costs, and with expected income from the facility that arrive in $ 142 million, this results in an average annual impact of general fund of around $ 89 million. Szabo noted that the payment of the debt service will be higher in the early years.

Although officials acknowledged that the project will offer substantial benefits, there are remarkable concerns about the building schedule and finances, in addition to other possible issues.

The project will be built via a so-called “phased delivery” with completion planned for 2029. Work would be paused during the 2028 competitions. The facility must be “Olympic ready” on March 31, 2028, or the city can be on the hook with extra costs if competitions must be moved.

For the next three decades, the city will extend with the project costs, which influences the ability of the city to rent and offer services.

Councilor Katy Yaroslavsky, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, opposed the project, referring to the risks of the project. She had offered a third option to modernize the congress center, but not to expand the site to after the games, which could have offered the city the opportunity to control the costs and reduce certain challenges. Her proposal has not received any support.

“This expansion is unrealistic. It is priceless and it is for tax purposes. It brings our city with a serious risk,” said Yaroslavsky.

“We are literally talking about placing the town hall, the headquarters of the Los Angeles police and your local LAPD and Los Angeles fire stations as collateral for this loan,” she added. “We have just closed a budget gap of billion dollars.”

Certain ballot papers further measures the finances of the city with attempts to withdraw the ULA, company and hotel taxes measure – which may be able to remove millions of dollars in income.

“You will notice that I have not mentioned the Trump government, partly, because we cannot understand how bad the federal cuts will be,” said Yaroslavsky. “We should have done this 10 years ago. One of the arguments that the day seems to be wearing is that our predecessor did not act for years.”

“But if you can't afford something, you don't buy it because it will be more expensive later. You buy what you can afford,” said Yaroslavsky.

Councilor Traci Park, who supported the project, was about concern with regard to possible delays in work to underground use lines in Pacific Palisades. A water and electricity department confirmed that they will not get staff from repair work in the coastal neighborhood for the congress center.

The project was supported by a coalition of work, business and community groups, such as the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, the Central City Association, including Los Angeles/Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council.

Mayor Karen Bass and assembler Mark Gonzlez, D-Los Angeles, have also endorsed the project.

“While the center continues to restore the pandemic, this expansion is the kind of daring investment that reduces foot traffic, revitalizing small businesses and repairs energy in the heart of our city. There is no other Schep-ready infrastructure project in Los Angeles that can deliver this scale of Impact today,” Gonzlez said in a statement.

It also had his critics such as the Howard Jarvis TaxPayer Association.

“The city council threatens to saddle LA -taxpayers with decades of debt payments to pay an expansion of the congress center that they hurry to approve the Olympic Games on time. It is completely unfair for the taxpayers to place this priceless vanity project prior to all major priorities in the city of Yarvavis in the City of Yarvavis in the City of Yarvard in the City of Yarvard in the City of Yarvard, in the City of Yarvard, in the City of Yarvarden in the City of Yarvarden in the Jardis in the City Priorities in the City of Jarardies in the City Priorities in the City, in the City Priorities in the City of Jarardies in the City Priorities in the City, in the City Priorities. declaration.

City controller Kenneth Mejia insisted against the project.

“As long as the city is not fundamentally the way in which it deals, fundamentally changes and continuing to finance city services in insufficient city services for our nearly four million inhabitants, we cannot recommend this project at the moment,” he added.

Council chairman Marqueece Harris-Dawson noted that it was “perhaps one of the biggest decisions that the city made.”

“It is a decision that, if it goes in one direction, has at least 30 years of implications for the budget and then. Anyway, this decision has an impact on our city for the coming generations,” said Harris-Dawson.

Council members Bob Blumenfield and Monica Rodriguez were absent during the mood.