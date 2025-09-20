Sports
Cricket Ireland in conversations with BCCI about India Touring in 2026
Cricket Ireland (CI) hopes that IndiaThe men will tour next summer for a White-Ball series on their way to England.
India will go to England For five T20Is and three ODIs from 1-19 July next year, and ESPNCRICINFO understands that Ci officials have held discussions with their BCCI opposite hangers about a potential visit before that tour starts. The men of India traveled Ireland Three times for short T20i series in the past seven years (in 2018, 2022 and 2023) and attracted strong crowds on Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin.
Paul Stirling, the captain of Ireland, said Tuesday that he was “disappointed” That his side had played so little at home this summer and described as “under prepared” to face England in their current T20i series. Brian Macneice, CI's chair, then said Friday's leaching in Malahide That he had met players and employees to tackle their worries.
“I opened the meeting by saying, as far as I am concerned, the quantum of cricket that we play in '25 is not good enough to prepare you to play international cricket and to be competitive with ICC tournaments,” said Macneice. 'I don't hide for that.
“We have mapped out our views and thoughts about what the schedule for '26 and '27 looks like, and I not only wanted to get their input on the international schedule, but also in the domestic schedule, it was a really positive session yesterday. There is more work to do, to be honest, but it was a good session.”
The third T20i on Sunday against England will be the ninth and last home men of the summer of the 2025, with four of the first eight lost of the weather. Their slender arms list is essentially the result of the high costs they incur, while turning club areas into international locations and the relatively low value of their broadcasting rights.
“[The players] Understand the challenges we are confronted with and some of the reasons why we had what we had, but they are also very clear about what we are trying to achieve. I think they were completely bought in that, “said Macneice.
According to the Future Tours program of ICC, Ireland will organize the following summer in New Zealand (one test), Bangladesh (Three ODIs and three T20is) and Afghanistan (one test, three ODIs and three T20Is). “There are still a few variables that have to be conceived before we lock the final schedule, but we will organize test cricket here next year,” said Macneice.
Macneice also said that the new Ireland stadium project in Abbotstown on the outskirts of Dublin is “a lot on track” and said that this week he held positive meetings with senior ECB functionaries around the T20 World Cup, who will work together Ireland, England and Scotland.
He confirmed that he would be “very supportive” for a proposal for a two -division world test championship with Ireland, and said that the process of hiring a new Chief Executive to replace Warren Deutrom is going “really good”, hoping to make a recommendation for his successor to the board at the end of October.
Macneice was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of the planned European T20 Premier League (ETPL) on Thursday, with Deutrom became the director of the League. The ETPL would be launched in 2025, but the inaugural season was postponed until 2026 after it had difficulty finding buyers for franchises.
