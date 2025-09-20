Coach for gesture HS -football team was accused of abuse at another school

A coach accused in a federal lawsuit of turning an eye for hazing by members of the Ursuline High School football team was accused of misconduct and emotionally abusing players and even threatening to burn their houses down While head coach at another high school in Ohio.

Timothy McGlynn, the defensive coordinator for Ursulines who spend Irish in Youngstown, was placed on administrative leave this month, while an investigation takes place in the accusations in the court case of 2 September, submitted in the Northern district of Ohio, Eastern Division. The lawsuit claims that some players have been physically abused by some of their colleague teammates during a football camp trip in June.

But before McMlynn was hired in Ursuline, the court case says that he resigned as head coach at Champion High School in Champion Township in the midst of accusations of misconduct, including threatening players and irregularities with booster funds.

Ursuline High School in Youngstown, Ohio. Google Maps

In October 2020, McGlynn was informed in a letter from Champion Schools Superintendent John Grabowski that he was placed with administrative leave after various accusations of misconduct and emotional abuse of players were confirmed during an investigation by the school district. McGlynn was also accused of abusing booster funds, according to the letter. A copy of the letter was obtained through a public archives application at the Champion School District.

Students reported that McMlynn has been abused them in a routine verbally, with a student who claimed that he was in danger of killing someone several times and threatened for fire bombs in that persons, according to a summary of the allegations drawn up by the Champion School District. The summary also includes a student who says that McMlynn has touched him. And then he continues to you while he touches you, the student said. It is humiliating, he added. Other students describe examples of being forced to play by injuries, whereby a student is ridiculed because he is soft.

The names of the students were edited from the records to protect the identities of the students.

Due to the research process, various allegations of the original complaints were confirmed by other students, and other adults employed by the district, Gabowski wrote in the letter of 21 October 2020, letter to McMlynn. The amount of physicality in your coaching practices and emotionally charged language are not acceptable in the district.

In the letter, Grabowski McMlynn announced that he was being placed on paid administrative leave and that the High School football team champion would be transferred to another coach to complete the season while we conclude our investigation into a misconduct.

You should not have any further contact with the team during this time, Gabowski wrote.

McGlynn, who had been the head coach of the team for three seasons, did not dispute the allegations and resigned, said Grabowski.

Champion High School in Warren, Ohio. Google Maps

Now he is one of the defendants in a federal lawsuit of civil rights, anonymously submitted by the mother of an incoming first -year player under title IX, a federal law that requires schools who receive federal funds to place guarantees to protect students against sexual predators. The other defendants in the case are the school, its director, the assistant director, the main football coach, another assistant football coach and the Catholic diocese of Youngstown, as well as 11 public players and their parents. The players are all minors.

The mother claims that her son and others were physically and sexually abused by their teammates during a multistate football camp trip and that the coaches were aware of the brutal hazing, but did nothing to stop, according to the court case.

In the court case, the mother said that when she told McMlynn that her son had been repeatedly attacked, McMlynn reportedly answered, they are just boys those boys were.

Since the lawsuit was brought, the president of the Catholic schools, the Reverend Richard Murphy, McMlynn and another assistant football coach, Christian Syrianoudis, has placed on administrative leave. Head coach Daniel Reardon is suspended. Neither Rewerdon nor Syrianoudis have responded to calls and e -mails for comment on the allegations in the court case.

The lawsuit accuses top school managers -director Matthew Sammartino and assistant -director Margaret Damore to act alone for the glory of his football team and that they cannot take the right actions to tackle the misconduct. Both Sammartino and Damore stay in their position at the school, according to a school spokesperson who would not comment further.

Last week Murphy owned the entire football team and canceled the rest of the season. Than on Tuesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that the Ursuline had blocked Football players of playing this season for other schools.

Disciplinary actions were taken against some students; Others left the program or our school completely before discipline could be imposed, the school said in a statement on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Youngstown police are investigating the accusations described in the court case.

We can confirm that the YPD is actively investigating these allegations, a spokesperson for the department said in an e -mail to NBC News. However, because of the complexity of the case and the involvement of minors, we will not comment further at the moment.

The lawsuit also claims that McMlynn physically abused at least one Ursuline footballer and that the head coach and school officials were aware of it and did nothing.

McMlynns physical abuse of players did not end when he was thrown overboard of champion, the lawsuit says.

It is not clear how McGlynn was screened before he was hired by Ursuline. McGlynn could not be reached by telephone for comment.

When NBC News contact with the diocese to find out if McMlynn had undergone a background control, a spokesperson referred a reporter to Ursulin Athletic Director John Desantis.

Desantis did not respond to an e -mail from NBC News.

McMlynns fits problems with Champion was no secret. An article about McGlynns Ouster from that football program was published five years ago by NBC Affiliate WFMJ In Youngstown.

McGlynn was named champion head coach in 2017 after almost a decade of coaching football in other small cities in Ohio.

Grabowski and other school officials opened an investigation into McMlynn after receiving countless complaints from players and parents.

Athletes in your program presented accusations of misconduct and possibly emotional abuse at the High School Administration, Grabowski wrote in his letter to McGlynn. The football boosters also presented individual accusations of possible abuse of booster funds.

In a separate summary of accusations, not further mentioned players told school officials that McGlynn mistreated them and the other team coaches. The summary contains 27 comments, but it does not mention the players, nor does it say how many have been quoted.

The treatment of the team of the team was spoken in Gedempte Tones, according to the summary of accusations.

We all talk calmly, because when he hears us talking about how he shouted to us yesterday or that he fooled our families or he said he would burn our houses, we would face the amount of anger 30 times than we had confronted the day before, reading a different quote in the summary.

The summary includes various allegations that describe verbal abuse and includes a claim that McMlynn threatened to kill a coach for calling a piece that he did not like.