Bemidji State Womens Hockey receives a Tara Vanderveer Fund for the progress of women in coaching Grant of the Womens Sports Foundation
Bemidies, through. Bemidji State University today announced that it received a Tara Vanderveer Fund for the progress of women in coaching Grant of the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF). Subsidies were granted to institutions to support collegial female coaches on the rise, assistance with living, professional development and mentoring. Bemidji State is one of the 11 universities and colleges who receive the subsidies that are designated for women who coach Fellows in a wide range of women's sports.
“We are proud that we are members of the recipients of the Women's Sports Foundation Vanderveer Fund of this year,” said head coach Amber Fryklund. “We acknowledge the importance of closing the gender gap in the coaching ranks, and seeing more women in coaching and leadership roles helps to inspire female student athletes and the next generation of female coaches.As one of only two programs in the WCHA with a completely female coaching staff, we are proud to give a good example.With this subsidy we can support another female coach in Women's College Hockey. “
Ladies hockey assistant coach Jessica Strack has earned the subsidy and will serve as WSF Vandererveer Fellow for the 2025-26 season. Strack joined the Beaver Hockey family in the summer of 2025, after he had recently served as an assistant/goalkeeper coach at the Merrimack College who competes in the Hockey East Conference in Division I. She is also the director of Hockey Doalt Coach Boston -Goedord. She supervises the Beaver just lessers and also helps with hockey activities and recruitment.
Strack achieved her bachelor of science degree in accounting and finance at Franklin Pierce University, where she graduated with Magna Cum Laude Honors and the hockey program of the Ravens of 2016-20 backstop. After her collegial career, Strack participated in the Elite Women's Summer Hockey League in 2020 and later played professionally with the Connecticut Whale of the former Prime Minister Hockey Federation of 2021-23. She then served as an exercise goalkeeper for New York of the Professional Women's Hockey League in 2024 before retiring.
Bemidji State Women's Hockey has an all-women coaching staff for the season one of only two programs in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and one of only six in NCAA Division I Hockey.
Since the passage of Title IX, the display of women in collegial coaching roles has fallen drastically. During the 1970-71 Academic year, women were used as head coaches 90% From women's school teams. Fast forward to the 2023-2024 Academic year, women kept alone 42% From head coaching positions in NCAA Sports for women. The inequality is even more pronounced at BIPOC women, who only make up for it 7% From head coaches in the NCAA sports for women. Only in the same year, alone 29% Of all NCAA assistant -coaches were only women, with alone 8% BIPOC -Vrouwen are of all assistant coaches for men's and DameS teams.
In addition, the WSF research report, “Play to Lead: The Generational Impact of Sports on Women's Leadership“It revealed that there are still barriers for sports participation, including a lack of female role models and access to quality coaches. The data shows that the lack of representation in coaching positions throughout the country is clear, and WSF is taking steps to tackle it through the pipeline in the college in the College, including Coaches, including Coaches -Coaches, Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches, Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches, Coaches in Coaches Coaches Coaches, Coaches. yourself.
The fund has seen success and has had an impact during the short lifespan. Of the first five classes, 39 WSF Vanderveer Fellows continue to lead in coaching rolls, six have entered main coaching positions and four have used their fellowship experience to protect jobs in a sports-related field.
“For more than 50 years, the Women's Sports Foundation has been able to do opportunities for women to lead on the sidelines and further,” said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. “Expanding the presence of women in coaching is not only essential for equality in sport, but also for inspiring the next generation. When young women see a WSF Vandererveer colleague coaching, they believe that they can also lead and that is the legacy we use to build and support with this fund.”
For more information about the Vanderveer Fund and meet the recipients of 2025 subsidies, visit:
WSF Tara Vanderveer Fund for the progress of women in coaching
Located on the banks of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University 15 Varsity Athletic programs with NCAA Division I men's and women's hockey membership in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and Western Collegiate Hockey Association holds her 13 NCAA Division Division -Program Conference (NSIC).
About the Women's Sports Foundation
The Women's Sports Foundation (WSF) exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sports and life. We are an ally, a lawyer and a catalyst for tomorrow's leaders. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we are one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sports access, equity and society. For more than 50 years, WSF has been changing the game through his research, advocacy and community programming, in which he invests more than $ 115 million to help girls and women play, compete and lead in sports and further without barriers. A leader and champion of the entire sports ecosystem for women, WSF strengthens the vital social and cultural impact that is made when girls and women exercise. When girls play, they lead, and we all win! For more information about the Women's Sports Foundation, visit www.womportsfoundation.org.
For more information about the Bemidji State Women's Hockey program, tickets or schedules, go to Bsubeavers.com, follow the Beavers On X or InstagramOr as they are on Facebook.
-BSU—
