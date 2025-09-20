Stakeholders must come together to breathe new life into table tennis

Atanda Musa was one of the stars that made Nigeria the greatest table tennis niche in the 1970s and in the early 2000s. That was when Nigeria had the influence as the best table tennis that nation plays on the continent and commonwealth.

A serial winner of the Asoju Oba Cup, whose epic battles with Yomi Bankole and Sunday Eboh, among others, Musa was an inspiration for many young players in his days, with his exploits on the table that lure many young people to the Ping Pong game.

Musa is now located in the United States and is one of the eminent Nigerians who worked around the clock to see how the country can regain its place at the best table tennis games in the world.

About his vision for the game in the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, where this year Atanda Musa U-15 championship was held last week, said Musa, a 20-year-old veteran at JPMorgan Chase in the US, which he was inspired by American athletes to get home and return to society.

He said it was always his dream to feed future champions for the country, adding that life in the United States opened his vision for what could be achieved with the small resources that were at his disposal.

When we first thought about doing a competition for future stars, I asked my wife, why shouldn't I do that here? And she said, go for it.

This led to the Atanda Musa Table Tennis Tournament, now in the second year. It is a self -financed championship that we started with N5 million as prize money, but we have increased the second edition to N10 million.

The event attracts top young players from the Efunkoy tournament, which we provide with rackets, school bags, books, and the winner will receive N500,000.

Musa said that one thing he has noticed is that many talents are waiting in Nigeria to be discovered and have the opportunity to grow their talents.

These children have serious talent. They just need support to stay off the street, he said. Included by the impact that the tournament already has on some children, Musa said: this year, players are much better than those of last year because they now have more competitions to sharpen their skills, Musa proudly notes. He hopes to continue to organize it every year and to keep young people busy with a country where opportunities are limited.

In addition to prices, the Atanda Musa tournament also ensures that every participant leaves the location with school supplies for the back-to-school season. It's not about the money, he keeps full. The point is to give these children a chance in a better life.

Although he has the privilege of working with the emerging talents of the country every year, Musa feels frustrated that Nigerian table tennis, once the pride of Africa, fell behind Egypt due to lack of support and investments.

In my days, coaches gave us confidence to face someone, he remembers. Nowadays he sees Nigerias top players such as Aruna Quadri struggling without sufficient support.

We saw Aruna win in Qatar, says Musa, shaking his head. Where is the government? He regrets that in the past military regimes balanced sports financing to today's politicians, whose focus is only on football. They pump millions in football, but forget other sports that have the potential to honor our country, he complains.

Musa wants the emerging talents of his journey to learn and say that discipline, which he describes as the key to his success at JP Morgan, should be their mantra.

Be disciplined. Do not copy others. Stay true, he said. About the motive for the U-15 tournament, Musa said that it is not just about hosting table tennis competitions. He believes that the experience he gained during coaching in Saudi Aarabia and Qatar, where he cherished youth players, has shown that a country with a talented youth population such as Nigeria can stand on the same pedestal with the giants of the game if the young people get the right direction.

From a champion that fought for medals and cars, Musa is now a mentor who invests his own resources to generate a table issue. His tournament is not just about winners, the point is that every child gives the chance to shine, which proves that with discipline, passion and a paddle, Nigerias youth can recover the sports glory days.

