Lauralee Bell reveals 3 wedding dresses for Cricket's Big Day





The countdown is underway for a large wedding on The young people and the restlessAnd one actress needs your help. For Christine “Cricket” Blair (played by Lalee Bell) Marries Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) On the CBS soap, fans get the chance to decide what The bride will wear On her wedding day. In an exclusive video obtained by US Weekly On Friday, September 19, Bell, 56, worked together with Young and the restless costume designer Mandi line To find the perfect dress. “I thought it was great to get the chance to look at the cricket model roots for her big day,” said Bell in the clip, “and bringing in the fans to help decide on the last look, this makes this all the more personal.” Related: 'Young and the Restless' Cast chooses their favorite storylines, plot twists

The Young and the restless, like most soap operas, is known for his shocking plot twists that fans don't see coming – and sometimes they are just as surprising for the cast members. For example, Nick, Sharon and Phyllis' love triangle – after the tragic death of Sharon's daughter Cassie – takes the cake for most […] A poll will go live from Friday Y & R's Official Instagram Page through their stories. Fans can then only expand their vote once for which dress cricket should wear during her marriage in November with Danny. “Mandi and her team have done great work with the designers to make three wonderful options for the wedding day of Cricket,” Bell said. “Every design shows off with a different aspect of the personality of Cricket while you stay true to her playful and female signature. I just can't wait to see which dress the audience chooses to wear at the wedding.” Cricket and Danny made the knot in Hawaii for the first time during an episode of 1990. However, they separated after rock singer Danny slept with fan Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). From March 2024, Cricket and Danny were official together and the musician asked cricket to marry him Again during an episode of July. If they walk through the aisle for the second time in November – the date of the wedding episode still has to be officially announced – fans will see which dress has won the mood. “Lauralee was a dream,” said Line. “We really wanted to do a bodycon, a rock 'n' roll and a little exaggerated [dress]. “ Keep reading to get a first look at the designs. Dress no. 1 “Dress no. 1 can easily look in Bodycon,” De Lijn teased, “but when she walks down, it becomes the glitter and the Glamor of Genoa City.” Thank you! You have successfully subscribed. Dress no. 2 “How to combine rock 'n' roll, boho chic, etheral and angel? Oh, that would be dress no. 2,” Line explained. “Simple, beautiful, not exaggerated, but definitely made a statement when she walked through the door.” Dress No. 3 “How did I come up with dress no. 3? I have two words for you,” Line said before I refer Sarah Jessica ParkerS Sex and the city character. “Carrie Bradshaw.” The young people and the restless broadcast on CBS -Weekdays. The wedding dress will be open 24 hours Y & R's Instagram -stories Start on Friday, September 19 at 12.30 pm PT/3.30 pm et.

