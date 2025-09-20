Pakistan risks serious sanctions after a week full of drama: full timeline of PCB, ICCs Returning back and forth





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may be confronted with serious sanctions if the International Cricket Council (ICC) is guilty of PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) violations. The incident happened before the start of the Asia Cup Group A match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (VAE), when the match was delayed when PCB was looking for the removal of competition referee Andy Pycroftt. Pakistan takes on India in the Asia Cup Super 4S stage on Sunday. (AFP) It must be said that mobile phones are not permitted within the PMOA, according to the protocol of the anti-corruption unit. The Pakistani manager broke this rule and continued the conversation between Pycroft, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson. The PCB then published the video on its social media handles to further strengthen his claim that Pycroft apologized to the Pakistan team for the Saga with no-hand shake in the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. However, it must be stated that the PCB shared the video without audio, and nobody really knows what exactly was said. The ICC -CEO, Sanjog Gupta, has written an e -mail to the PCB and informs them about the violations, and now it is still to be seen whether fines are imposed. Also read: Mohammad Nabi stopped, told about the death of the father's frathers: he died in the middle of the game, but later SL inquired ' With this latest development, the battle between the ICC and PCB took an interesting turn. As the Saga stays deeper and deeper, we decided to explain the turn of events and how the situation reached here. Here is the entire timeline of the Saga without a hand screen and its aftermath: September 14: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team refuse to shake hands with Pakistan after their seven-wicket victory against the arch rivals in Dubai. September 14: Pakistan-skipper Salman Ali Agha refuses to attend the presentation after the match after the Snub Handuk, and coach Mike Hesson tells frustration with the refusal of India to offer usual greetings after the competition. September 15: The PCB submits a complaint to the ICC with regard to Match referee Andy Pycroft for façade cladding at India, looking for its immediate removal. September 16: The ICC rejects PCB's question to replace Match referee Andy Pycroft. Pakistan cancels his planned pre-match media conference, despite the fact that he continued with the pre-agreed net session at the ICC Academy Ground. PCB then writes a second letter to the ICC that repeats its requirements to remove the match referee Andy Pycroft. September 17: The Pakistani team does not leave the hotel because PCB tells their players to wait for further instructions in the hotel. The match between the VAE and Pakistan is delayed by an hour. September 17: PCB claims that Andy Pycroft apologized to the Pakistan captain, coach and the team manager for miscommunication. PCB posted a video, albeit without any audio, which shows a dialogue between the parties involved. September 17: PCB holds press conference in Lahore. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, together with earlier heads Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, is aimed at the reporters. Naqvi says that Pycroft apologized when he emphasized not mixing sports with politics. Ramiz Raja places Pycroft under the scanner and calls him 'India's fixer'. September 17: Pakistan wins the match against the VAE and seals their place in the Super 4S. September 18: ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta writes a destructive e -mail at the PCB, looking for clarification about the PMOA -where the Pakistan manager registered the conversation between Pycroft and the management of Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/pakistan-risk-heavy-sanctions-after-a-week-full-of-drama-full-timeline-of-pcb-icc-s-back-and-forth-events-101758256517782.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos