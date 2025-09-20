These two veterans can be fantasy football seasonwreckers for a few Rookie RBs

It feels almost a different life as decades ago when we collectively browse the Rookie from the 2025 that goes back, perhaps the deepest in the NFL history. We were so young and naive. Children, all of us.

But in fact those statements were not made in the distant past. I probably said it as out loud as three weeks ago, perhaps immediately after the preparation of Treveyon Henderson in the fourth round.

To date, the Rookie-class that reformed the fantasy landscape has produced less than 100-year Rusher in the season. Bill Croskey-Merritt leads the entire group with 99 Yards, 42 of which were obtained during a single attempt in the opening week. Ashton Jeanty is on average 2.7 yards per carry.

Henderson, generally considered the Rookie that is most willing to pass in the NFL, has been an absolute tourniquet and a flag factory. RJ Harvey has only played 30.6% of the attacking snaps of Denvers and has won almost two -thirds of his hasty yards on one Carry. It has been a heavy scene almost everywhere.

You know all this of course. Dalton del Don just gave you the full details. Fantasy analysts have their hands wringing throughout the week about the unsatisfactory performance of the Rookie runners.

Instead, let's concentrate on the undervalued downside of this story, that also one enormous Problem for two specific rookies. Rhamondre Stevenson and JK Dobbins have looked fantastic. Almost always. Vintage. Mint in box. Advanced figures also support observational evidence. These veterinarians will be more than merely nuisance for Henderson and Harvey.

During the preseason I ranked and laid The potential buzzkill -Ruggen Who had a real chance to be seasonal workers for various young, well -hyped players. Stevenson and Dobbins were the names at the very top of the list. In No World, however, someone of us thought we would see Rhamondre doing things like this:

Drake Maye to Rhamondre Stevenson for 56-Yards !! What a game The longest pass of Drake Mayes career and the longest catch of the career of Rhamondre Stevensons. pic.twitter.com/s0yxzw5ztr Carlos A. Lopez (@lostalkspats) September 14, 2025

He was one Yards after contact machine against Miami Last Sunday, an average of 5.0 YAC per Carry (4.0 for the season) while he received 142 scrimmage yards on 16 touches.

You can roll your eyes and reject the binge eating as a one -off event with regard to the quality of the opponent, and of course you may be right. But for a week, Rhamondre looked like the earning head of New Englands Backfield Committee.

In the meantime, Dobbins shot in the end zone for the second straight game and delivered a total of 85 yards on another 15 touches.

Dobbins is now an average of 3.03 yards after contact per attempt, also one of the best rates in the competition, and he has demolished four points of 10+ meters. His year-to-date rates correspond to the performance of past seasons, so nothing feels particularly fluzig.

Just like Stevenson, Dobbins is one serious Obstacle for a talented member of the Rookie class 2025. No reasonable observer could claim that one of the two veterans should now be the case. Both were usually set up as episodes, outside the top 100 picks, but both now seem like dirty steels.

As for Henderson and Harvey, well, it's early. But they have clear work to do. Currently, those two are outside the Circle of Fantasy Trust.

Dalton Kincaid rises on Thursday evening

If it was not well established that Buffalos receives that room is an egalitarian experiment that will probably not produce a clear fantasy starter, Thursday offered further confirmation. Josh Allens 22 completies went to nine different players, six of whom saw several goals.

Kincaid scored the first touchdown for the accounts on a handy one, Not entirely graceful lunge for the pylon. He led all Buffalo recipients with five catches for 66 Yards on six chances and was so close For producing a three-TD performance. Kincaid fell victim to a pass break-up in the end zone early in the second quarter and was later taken down on the 1-Yard line in the third.

Again, we cannot do a pencil in consistent volume for every Bills Passcatcher, but Kincaid's useful Stat-line is a remarkable development, given the status of the tight end position.

Ollie Gordon comes in Miamis GamePlan

Gordon was an absolute pleasure in the preseason, bulldozing helpless defending players while he resembled the 2023 version of himself the man who won the Doak Walker Award in Oklahoma State. But he was not much more than a cameee player in the regular seasons for the first two weeks, with only three times for a dozen meter.

On Thursday evening in Buffalo, Gordon was early and often involved. He wore four times on the opening series of Miamis, substantiated the drive with a score of 2 meters. Gordon would end the night with nine Carry's for 38 Yards, marked by this Tackle-Shedding 16-Yard win:

Ollie Gordon pic.twitter.com/nub1pyfwy8 I am not a fan of your favorite team (@FSH733) September 19, 2025

You really can't arm this man. Trying to do this will only lead to shame and humiliation.

Stylistically, Gordon is a perfect in-the-tackles complement with the faster and smaller Devon Achane, so we have to expect that the use of Thursday will be held in the coming weeks and months.

Tucker Kraft gives us a short fear, but (maybe) it's okay

On Thursday, Kraft suffered at least a modest knee-tweak in practice and the real-time report on the subject brought us all on an emotional carnival ride. As things are now, Kraft does not seem to be a lock this week to combat Cleveland, but he is also not excluded. Fortunately no one seems to believe that the injury is a long -term concern.

Tucker Kraft only adjusted his knee and could still play against the browns on Sunday, sources tell me and @Dmrussini. Nothing definitively on Sunday in Cleveland, because how Kraft feels tomorrow, will be important. Matt Schneidman (@Mattschneidman) September 18, 2025

If he can't go this week, Luke Musgraves should knots and goals should see an important boost. Green Bays Bye touches in week 5, so we have to worry about the possibility that Kraft can be kept until mid -October.

Brock Purdys Week 3 Status is unclear

Back-to-back limited sessions for Purdy represent an unmistakable positive development in his recovery of peat toe. He is not yet ruled in for Sunday matchup with Arizona, but is not excluded. The Niners are perhaps the most annoying mysterious organization in professional sports, so they are not going to reveal something until the last possible moment. Anyway, Purdys' situation does not seem terrible.

Jauan Jennings has been a DNP in successive practices to open the week, so it must see a limited session of him on Friday.

Xavier worthy, back in business

Kansas City has a screaming need for game makers, so the recent news about Worthys status is very welcome. He and Rookie Jalen Royals are Trending in the direction of playing Against the Giants in week 3 on Sunday evening. WORTHY is reportedly to do with a fully torn shoulder lab, which is far from ideal but apparently manageable.

Patrick Mahomes The fantasy value of the season is to a certain extent depending on the health and availability of Worthys, so Heres hopes that the second -year burner is fully operational. If he is not, the trade for tyric buzz is about to be deafening.

