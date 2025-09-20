Los Angeles Convention Center to undergo an expansion of $ 2 billion while the municipal council approves plan





The Los Angeles city council voted to continue with an expansion and modernization plan of $ 2.62 billion for the city's congress center, since several 2028 Olympic athletes are planned on the site in the summer. The project continued in 11-2 votes, with councilors Bob Blumenfield and Monica Rodriguez absent during the vote. Renovation plans for the built center of 1971 are in the making and has been debating for more than ten years. The city reported that the Los Angeles Convention Center is currently missing on higher convention bookings, because it lacks the size and modern standards that are expected in the conference industry. “Whether it is locally or in Sacramento, we have continued this project because the congress center hits every part of our economy,” said Mayor Karen Bass at a press conference prior to Friday's vote. “From hotels to restaurants to small companies, it helps to support the tourism and convention industry that keeps our city moving.” There are opponents for the plan, including the Los Angeles City Controller, Kenneth Mejia. He placed on social media that his office is not recommended that the city is currently taking on the expansion project of the center and that the city will not see 'a related net Positive General Fund impact for 30 years'. Councilor Katy Yaroslavsky, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, also opposed the project. Her proposal to modernize the congress center and postpone the expansion until the Olympic Games had not received sufficient support. “This expansion is unrealistic. It is priceless and it is irresponsible for tax purposes. It brings our city with a serious risk,” said Yaroslavsky. Plans for the 68-hectare site include the construction that connects the two existing southern and western exhibition halls by adding 190,000 square feet of space and will add 55,000 square feet of new meeting room and 95,000 square base of multifunctional space. The plan also includes a redesign of Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, which will add public open space and becomes an outdoor location. The La Convention Center is planned to organize various sporting events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games of 2029, including screens, taekwondo, wrestling and table tennis. During the 1984 Olympic Games, the site served as headquarters of the main press. More from CBS News Julie Sharp Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a resident of South Bay and studied print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the beach reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before he came to the CBS News Los Angeles web site team.

