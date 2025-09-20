



Matthew Wade scored a hundred of 65 ball hundred and Mitch Owen had 50 within five overs when Tasmania hit Victoria

Victoria v Tasmania | One -day cup The powerful best and more Mitchell Owen-fireworks by Matthew Wade has propelled Tasmania beyond Victoria in a one-day cup triumph that threatened the history books. Tasmania was all out for 381 in the Allan Border Field of Brisbane after no. 6 Wade (105) brought a century out of 65 balls and opener Mitch Owen made 53 out of 21 and Beau Webster 81 out of 95. Wade hits 65-ball ton in Mammoth Tassie Total The third highest score of the Tigers in the history of the domestic competition turned out to be too much for the VICs despite the late efforts of Sam Harper (88 out of 51). Form Batter Owen hit four sixes and four four to post his half century in the fifth before he collected 4-57 with his handy seaters. Owen raised the bat for fifty at the end of the fifth, despite the fact that none of his teammates (the rejected Caleb Jewell or Jake Weatherald or the new battery webster) scored a run of the bat. With the ball he took over a decisive three wickets in one, with Glenn Maxwell (0) the last scalp while he cut away two days after breaking a hundred of his own in a loss of Queensland. Triple Threat! Owen grins three wickets in one over Wicketkeeper Harper was the last man in the 41st in a chase who never probably looked after Owen's Triple-Trike. For a moment it seemed that Harper Tasmania could deny a bonus point when he approached his first hundred in the format, but he could not release Iain Carlisle on the rope of the square leg and was 88. Previously, Wade leaned back on everything less than a length is to pepper the square boundaries and to post a 10th list of one hundred. He hit six sixes and eight four, hardly a ball failed when he built on Owen's beautiful foundation. Owen Tees OFF, 20 balls hits fifty Nikhil Chaudary (67 out of 49) took care of the late fireworks when Mitch Perry (4-101) avoided to give most runs in a one-day cup of innings with one point. In an injury for Tasmania, Billy Stanlake stopped shortly after bowling 2.1 overs and had to leave the field, unable to participate further in the competition. NSW is organizing South -Australia in Sydney for the Bulls West -Australia on Sunday. One-day cup 2025-26 classification Team Matches Played M Win W To lose L Tyres T No results N/R Net Run rate NRR Deduction Ded. Batting bonus Bat Total number of points PTS 1



Tasmanian Tigers -Mans

That 2 2 0 0 0 1,141 0 1 9 2



NSW -Men

NSW 2 1 1 0 0 1,274 0 1 5 3



Queensland Bulls

Qld 1 1 0 0 0 1.1 0 0 4 4



West -Australia Men

By 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5



Victoria -Mannen

Vic 2 0 2 0 0 -1.64 0 0 0 6



South Australia Men

on 1 0 1 0 0 -2.62 0 0 0

Legend

M: Matches Played W: Win L: To lose T: Tyres N/R: No results NRR: Net Run rate Ded.: Deduction Bat: Batting bonus Points: Total number of points

