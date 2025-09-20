Sports
The Texas High School football scores this week before 18-20 September-NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2025 Texas High School Football
Week 1, 25-31 August: ranking for the season | Scores
Week 2, 1-7 September: Rankings | Scores
Week 3, 8-14 September: Rankings | Scores
Week 4, 15-21 September: Rankings | Scores
Below are the Texas High School Football scores for matches that are played on Thursday to Saturday 18-20 September 2025. Look for more coverage in high school in high school sports at 10 am on Sunday morning at NBC 5.
When the Euless Trinity Trojans take on the Southlake Carroll Dragon, the Trojan horses will show respect to tradition and culture on Gridiron.
The Texas High School Football Scores on Thursday
Alice 27, La Joya 24
Alief Hastings 47, Houston Bellaire 14
Arlington Lamar 40, Arlington Martin 21
Austin Bowie 29, Converse Judson 10
Bluff Dale 51, Sidney 6
Booker 47, Silverton 0
Brock 69, FW Southwest 0
Brownsville Lopez 42, Rio Grande City La Gulla 0
CC Calallen 26, CC Carroll 21
CC Incarnate Word 56, Bruni 6
CC Ray 21, in McCollum 7
Canyon 34, Amarillo Caprock 28
Dallas Adamson 26, Dallas Jefferson 14
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Pinkston 16
Dallas Wilson 34, Seagoville 27
EP Franklin 73, EP Americas 20
Edinburg 35, Edcouch-Elsa 10
Edinburg Economedes 54, Brownsville Pace 20
Eastlake 51, Rio Rancho, NM 28
Elysian Fields 39, Hawkins 14
Floresville 40, in Highlands 14
Frisco Memorial 35, Frisco Independence 6
Frisco Wakeland 14, Frisco Reedy 10
Garland Lakeview Centennial 37, North Garland 8
Granbury 27, Keller Fossil Ridge 14
Grand Oaks 58, Cleveland 0
Grand Saline 29, Joaquin 7
Gunter 60, numbers 42
Harlingen South 16, Brownsville Rivera 13
Houston Strake Jesuit 51, Randle 6
Katy 56, Katy Cinco Ranch 28
Katy Morton Ranch 24, Katy Taylor 17
Kingsville King 48, CC King 27
Mcallen 42, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 10
McLean 74, Springlake-Earth 52
Midlothian 28, Killeen Harker Heights 7
Nazareth 84, Turkey Valley 50
Odessa Permian 23, Amarillo Tascosa 21
Orangefield 41, St. Louis, LA. 19
Paducah 57, Kress 13
Pearland 61, Alvin 3
Robstown 28, CC Moody 14
Rockwall 37, North Crowley 35
Rockwall-Heath 49, Mansfield Legacy 14
Sa Alamo Heights 33, Schertz Clemens 30
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 17, SA Northside Jay 16
Santa Fe 32, Rosenberg Lamar 21
Stinnett West Texas 65, Tulia 13
Vernon 42, Richland 7
Texas High School football scores on Friday
Ackerly Sands 53, Loraine 0
Arlington Oakridge 60, Irving Cistercian 21 21
Austin Regents 59, Brownsville St. Joseph 15
Bandera 56, in Cole 0
Bongs 71, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Boys Ranch 62, Yellow San Jacinto 14
Breckenridge 35, Eastland 6
C Annapolis 54, Victoria Home School 6
CC Arlington Heights Christian 14, St Augustine 7
CC Flour Bluff 79, Donna 0
Canadian 65, Muleshoe 28
Chester 51, Gilmer Union Hill 6
Claude 50, groom 0
Coahoma 15, Albany 12
Concordia 20, Valor North Austin 0
It was 57, electricity 6
Follett 42, Yellow FFC 0
Frisco Lone Star 41, Frisco Centennial 0
Galveston Ball 49, Houston Westide 7
Mijnen 49, Clarendon 0
Hamlin 48, Munday 14
Hermleigh 56, Rising Star 8
IRA 61, O'Donnell 20
Iran 47, Winters 0
Jayton 56, Knox City 0
Lamesa Klondike 56, Whiteface 8
Lubbock Home School 45, Amarillo Pchea 0
Merkel 66, Cross Plains 6
Miami 30, White Deer 14
Mission Sharyland 40, Psja Southwest 7
New Braunfels 35, SA MacArthur 7
Panhandle 77, Amarillo River Road 0
Petrolia 49, boy 0
Richland Springs 83, Bryan St. Joseph 14
Robert Lee 54, Blackwell 6
Roby 53, Petersburg 8
Sa Holy Cross 38, Weimar 16
Saint Jo 58, Forestburg 16
Santo 19, Rio Vista 14
Seagraves 37, Bovina 0
Stanton 17, Lubbock Roosevelt 14
Stinnett West Texas 30, Lazbuddie 18
Stratford 34, Texico, Nm 0
Tomball Concordia 20, Fort Bend Christian 0
Trent 75, line 52
Valera Panther Creek 46, Luders-Avoca 0
Veterans Memorial 57, Donna North 7
Wheeler 1, Ralls 0
WHITHARRAL 64, Happy 6
Yoakum 23, West Columbia 21
Friday's scores are added after the matches have been played.
Saturday's Texas High School Football Scores
Saturday's scores are added after the matches have been played.
