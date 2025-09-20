The Texas High School football scores this week before 18-20 September-NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





2025 Texas High School Football Week 1, 25-31 August: ranking for the season | Scores

Week 2, 1-7 September: Rankings | Scores

Week 3, 8-14 September: Rankings | Scores

Week 4, 15-21 September: Rankings | Scores Below are the Texas High School Football scores for matches that are played on Thursday to Saturday 18-20 September 2025. Look for more coverage in high school in high school sports at 10 am on Sunday morning at NBC 5. When the Euless Trinity Trojans take on the Southlake Carroll Dragon, the Trojan horses will show respect to tradition and culture on Gridiron. The Texas High School Football Scores on Thursday Alice 27, La Joya 24

Alief Hastings 47, Houston Bellaire 14

Arlington Lamar 40, Arlington Martin 21

Austin Bowie 29, Converse Judson 10

Bluff Dale 51, Sidney 6

Booker 47, Silverton 0

Brock 69, FW Southwest 0

Brownsville Lopez 42, Rio Grande City La Gulla 0

CC Calallen 26, CC Carroll 21

CC Incarnate Word 56, Bruni 6

CC Ray 21, in McCollum 7

Canyon 34, Amarillo Caprock 28

Dallas Adamson 26, Dallas Jefferson 14

Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Pinkston 16

Dallas Wilson 34, Seagoville 27

EP Franklin 73, EP Americas 20

Edinburg 35, Edcouch-Elsa 10

Edinburg Economedes 54, Brownsville Pace 20

Eastlake 51, Rio Rancho, NM 28

Elysian Fields 39, Hawkins 14

Floresville 40, in Highlands 14

Frisco Memorial 35, Frisco Independence 6

Frisco Wakeland 14, Frisco Reedy 10

Garland Lakeview Centennial 37, North Garland 8

Granbury 27, Keller Fossil Ridge 14

Grand Oaks 58, Cleveland 0

Grand Saline 29, Joaquin 7

Gunter 60, numbers 42

Harlingen South 16, Brownsville Rivera 13

Houston Strake Jesuit 51, Randle 6

Katy 56, Katy Cinco Ranch 28

Katy Morton Ranch 24, Katy Taylor 17

Kingsville King 48, CC King 27

Mcallen 42, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 10

McLean 74, Springlake-Earth 52

Midlothian 28, Killeen Harker Heights 7

Nazareth 84, Turkey Valley 50

Odessa Permian 23, Amarillo Tascosa 21

Orangefield 41, St. Louis, LA. 19

Paducah 57, Kress 13

Pearland 61, Alvin 3

Robstown 28, CC Moody 14

Rockwall 37, North Crowley 35

Rockwall-Heath 49, Mansfield Legacy 14

Sa Alamo Heights 33, Schertz Clemens 30

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 17, SA Northside Jay 16

Santa Fe 32, Rosenberg Lamar 21

Stinnett West Texas 65, Tulia 13

Vernon 42, Richland 7 Texas High School football scores on Friday Ackerly Sands 53, Loraine 0

Arlington Oakridge 60, Irving Cistercian 21 21

Austin Regents 59, Brownsville St. Joseph 15

Bandera 56, in Cole 0

Bongs 71, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Boys Ranch 62, Yellow San Jacinto 14

Breckenridge 35, Eastland 6

C Annapolis 54, Victoria Home School 6

CC Arlington Heights Christian 14, St Augustine 7

CC Flour Bluff 79, Donna 0

Canadian 65, Muleshoe 28

Chester 51, Gilmer Union Hill 6

Claude 50, groom 0

Coahoma 15, Albany 12

Concordia 20, Valor North Austin 0

It was 57, electricity 6

Follett 42, Yellow FFC 0

Frisco Lone Star 41, Frisco Centennial 0

Galveston Ball 49, Houston Westide 7

Mijnen 49, Clarendon 0

Hamlin 48, Munday 14

Hermleigh 56, Rising Star 8

IRA 61, O'Donnell 20

Iran 47, Winters 0

Jayton 56, Knox City 0

Lamesa Klondike 56, Whiteface 8

Lubbock Home School 45, Amarillo Pchea 0

Merkel 66, Cross Plains 6

Miami 30, White Deer 14

Mission Sharyland 40, Psja Southwest 7

New Braunfels 35, SA MacArthur 7

Panhandle 77, Amarillo River Road 0

Petrolia 49, boy 0

Richland Springs 83, Bryan St. Joseph 14

Robert Lee 54, Blackwell 6

Roby 53, Petersburg 8

Sa Holy Cross 38, Weimar 16

Saint Jo 58, Forestburg 16

Santo 19, Rio Vista 14

Seagraves 37, Bovina 0

Stanton 17, Lubbock Roosevelt 14

Stinnett West Texas 30, Lazbuddie 18

Stratford 34, Texico, Nm 0

Tomball Concordia 20, Fort Bend Christian 0

Trent 75, line 52

Valera Panther Creek 46, Luders-Avoca 0

Veterans Memorial 57, Donna North 7

Wheeler 1, Ralls 0

WHITHARRAL 64, Happy 6

Yoakum 23, West Columbia 21 Friday's scores are added after the matches have been played. Saturday's Texas High School Football Scores Saturday's scores are added after the matches have been played.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/sports/hs-sports/texas-high-school-football-scores-sept-18-sept-20/3920947/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos