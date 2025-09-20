



Richmond, va. The Richmond Field Hockey team opened Atlantic 10 Conference Action Action on Friday with an 8-0 win over Lock Haven with seven different goal scorers on Crenshaw Field. This was the first time since 2009 that the spiders achieved eight goals on an opponent (Ball State, August 29, 2009). The Richmond Field Hockey team opened Atlantic 10 Conference Action Action on Friday with an 8-0 win over Lock Haven with seven different goal scorers on Crenshaw Field. This was the first time since 2009 that the spiders achieved eight goals on an opponent (Ball State, August 29, 2009). Richmond, now 4-3 on season and 1-0 in A-10 Play, is back in action on Friday 26 September on the way to Philadelphia to compete against La Salle in Conference Action. Play time is set before 4 p.m. on proof of proof in conshuhocken, Pa. The spiders dominated it and ended with an advantage in Schoten (28-3) and penalty corners (13-3). UR keeper Amanda Cimillo gathered her second shutout of the season and was not on goal for shots. Amy Stripling Put the spiders on the board in the 14one minute of action, completing a penalty corner play from the top of the circle with help from Camila Daud On the Stop Stop and Jess McMeeking on the insert. Stripling gathered her third goal and the first game-winning goal of the season during the piece, while Daud took her fourth assist and her second helper McMekekt. Alexa Derr made her first goal of the season in the 20one Minute, tilt in the rebound Clara Larripa's Recorded on a set of game. Derr took her second goal of the game in the 53RD Minute, sliding behind the keeper again to throw the ball into a corner game. Lainey Nichols then scored on a fast break and got the ball just outside the circle of Reese Miller In the 22ND Minute promotion for her third goal of the season. Miller made her second assist of the season. Larripa took over in the third quarter, scored a goal and assisted with the other two goals in the period. First, she helped Remy Phan's First collegial goal in the 31star minute. Larripa then drove through the defense of the Lock Haven itself to feed a shot along the keeper for her goal in the 37one minute. Olivia Eusanio then tipped in her first collegial goal on a hard ball in by Larripa in the 42ND Minute and put on the spiders 6-0. Charly Faherty In her first game back since the season opener because of an injury, the spiders scored when she put the ball in the goal in the 55one minute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2025/9/19/seven-score-in-spider-field-hockey-a-10-victory-over-lock-haven The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos