Womens Tennis completes day one of autumn tournaments





Houston & Kingsville The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Utrgv) Vaqueros Women's Tennis Team opened the autumn season on Friday before day one of the Rice Invitational and Javelina Jam. The couple consisting of Junior Mcallen High Aluin Giuliana, Mefel and senior Valentina Urraco grabbed the Vaqueros Lone Win in Doubles at the Javelina Jam with an 8-7 (7-2) victory on Texas A&M-Kingsville (Tamuk) Kaitlin Blount And Guadalupe Tocci. In Singles, Junior RHEA MAGESAR took a comeback victory in the first round of Flight 5 at the Rice Invitational, Downing Ut San Antonio's Downing Ayra Salim from 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. With the Javelina Jam, the Vaqueros excelled in singles such as Urraco, second -year year Luna Buijtenhuijs And Castelain took victories in flights A, B and C. Urraco, respectively, fought through a 10-point tie-graker to bring Tamuk's down Maya Donkor6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6). Buijtenhuijs Dispatched Andrea Landaeta Van Tamuk in straight sets, won 6-1, 6-2 while Castelain defeated the Javelinas' Kaitlin Blount 6-1, 6-1 to achieve rapid straight victories. The Vaqueros will continue their run at both the Rice Invitational and Javelina Jam tomorrow, because the game is planned to start at 9 am Rice Invitational Friday results

Double

Flight 1

Marina said / Carolina Laydner (UNT) def. Mariia Bakhtina / RHEA MAGESAR (Utrgv) 7-6 (7-4)

Celine Absawi/Valeria Sanchez (UTSA) def. Mariia Bakhtina / RHEA MAGESAR (Utrgv) 6-2 Flight 2

Natalia Castea Guerrero/Laia Tarazona Peyro (UTSA) def. Madeleine Joffe / Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) 6-3

Anamaria Kurtsikashvili/Jackqueline Schnabel (SHSU) def. Madeleine Joffe / Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) 6-4 Singles

Flight 2 Carolina Laydner (UNT) Def. Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) 6-1, 6-2 Flight 5 Pia Petelinsek (UNT) def. Madeleine Joffe (Utrgv) 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1

RHEA MAGESAR (Utrgv) do. De Salim (UTSA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Flight 6 Celine Absawi (UTSA) def. Mariia Bakhtina (Utrgv) 6-4, 6-4 Javelina Jam Friday results

Double

Flight A

Yana Mykyyn/Kseniya Ramanouskaya (AMCC) def. Luna Buijtenhuijs / Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) 8-6

Maya Donkor/Lilly-Saballe Muraske (Tamuk) def. Luna Buijtenhuijs / Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) 8-7 (7-4) Flight b

Josefa Fuenzalida/Adriana Jimenez Casado (AMCC) def. Giuliana, Mefel / Valentina Urraco (Utrgv) 8-3

Giuliana, Mefel / Valentina Urraco (Utrgv) defect . Cateling Blount/Guadalpe Tocci (Tamuk) 8-7 (7-2) Singles

Flight A Yana Mykyyn (AMCC) def. Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) 6-2, 6-2

Valentina Urraco (At JAL TGINT) MP. I made a chosen (tame)) 6-6, 10-0) (10-6) Flight b

Luna Buijtenhuijs (Utrgv) def. Andrea Landaeta (Tamuk) 6-1, 6-2 Flight C

Giuliana, Mefel (Utrgv) def. Kaitlin Blount (Tamuk) 6-1, 6-1 Rice Invitational Saturday schedule

Double

Flight 1

Mariia Bakhtina / RHEA MAGESAR (Utrgv) vs. Aaliyah Hohmann/Nayuma Subba (SHSU) Flight 2

Madeleine Joffe / Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) vs. Ella Fitcher/Sara Sadadinovic (SHSU) Singles

Flight 2

Yaiza Vazquez (Utrgv) vs. Natalie Stasny (Smu) Flight 5

RHEA MAGESAR (Utrgv) vs. Daniela Chica (Rice)

Madeleine Joffe (Tragv) vs. Milica Milosavljevic (UTSA) Flight 6

Mariia Bakhtina (Utrgv) vs. Ella Fitcher (SHSU) Javelina Jam Saturday schedule

Singles

Flight A

Valentina Urraco (Utrgv) vs. May Donor (Tamok), 9 hours

Hitakamya Narwal (Utrgv) vs. Guadulope Tocci (Tamuk), 11.30 am Flight b

Luna Buijtenhuijs (Utrgv) vs. Adriana Jimenez Cassad (AMCC), 9 hours

