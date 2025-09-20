



2025-26 Clarkson Women's hockey season Preview The Clarkson Golden Knights enter the 2025-26 season in search of their tradition of success in the ECAC and on the Nationale Toneel. With veteran leadership behind the bank and a mix of proven returners, important transfers and promising newcomers, the program wants to remain despite an important turnover of the conference. In the national polls for the preseason, the Knights are picked on #7 and the pre -season ECAC Coaches Poll has the knights at #3 in conference. Head coach Matt Desrosiers Return to guide the Golden Knights for his 18th season, with 427 career victories, the Knights have become one of the most important programs in Women's College Hockey. Clarkson went deep in the late season, but graduated from his top scorers. Clarkson has the departure of several high-end attackers looking for new scoring threats. In addition to goals and assists, the program also lost important seniors who gave consistency and leadership on and outside the ice. Recurring leaders The Golden Knights remain defensively in good hands. Goalkeeper Holly Gruber is back to anchor the fold while senior Sena Catterall Offers experience and stability in all zones. Their presence gives Clarkson a strong foundation because newcomers adapt to the college game. On Thursday, coach Desrosiers announced that to the team Sena Catterall Become the leader of the team for the 2025-26 season. Keira Hurry Returns as the anchor of a defensive corp that two lost all Americans, but must be reloaded and ready to go. Coach Desrosiers also announced that almost this season will be the assistant captain. Transfers and fresh faces Clarkson strengthened his blue line with the additions of Andrea Trnková (RPI) and Megan McKay (Mercyhurst), two transfers that bring maturity and university experience. Trnková is mentioned as a pre -season all ECAC selection. In the net, a USports transfer from Concordia, Arianne Leblanc Will bring depth in the fold. Lara Beecher (UVM), Reese Logan (UMD), and Janelle Evans (RMU) All proven play at the NCAA level to the forward line -up. In the goal, Aneta Senkova has a large resume at the national stage with Team the Czech Republic and should compete for time between the pipes. Important dates and matchups The knights will open tomorrow at home with an exhibition against the University of Bishop before they dive in an early non-conference game with series against Merrimack and Uconn. October Showdowns with Providence will offer an early measuring stick. ECAC game starts on the road at Union and RPI, followed by an important home series with Harvard and Dartmouth. There will be a highlight of the tent non-conference on the Thanksgiving weekend on the D1 in DC Tournament, with National contenders, including Ohio State and St. Cloud State, both teams that Clarkson was confronted in last year's NCAA-NASE SEASON. Strengths and challenges Clarkson's biggest asset is in goal confer and defensive depth, led by Gruber and a stable blue line corps. The addition of seasoned transfers further reinforces this area, so that younger forward time can develop. The biggest challenge is to replace lost scoring. The knights will rely on a balanced attack while waiting for new leaders to appear. Special teams will also be crucial if the attack adapts. With strong references, defensive stability and a culture of winning, Clarkson should remain a force in the ECAC. Although the knights do not come in the season as the attacking powerhouse of recent years, their structure and depth makes them a strong gamble for a top five finish in the conference. If the new faces click early, Clarkson could again position itself in the NCAA Tournament interview and challenge for Postseason -hardware.

