New GB Youth Academy gives young athletes a greater chance of success





September 19, 2025 | Paul Stimpson The best young players in the country have access to more and better practice when the GB Youth Academy, in collaboration with Grantham College and Charles Read Academy, is launched in February. The Academy will see around 10 players a year, 12-18 years old, able to combine education with the first-class practice and support they need in their search to win medals on the international stage and to create a range of quality players in the senior England and GB-Squadrons. Gavin Evans, director of Performance Development, said: This is about taking the very best young talents in the country, bringing them into a central environment and sparring world class, coaching of world class and all the support services that we know that is necessary to produce medals on the world stage. It has always been the missing piece, I feel, in table tennis in Great Britain, with a place that is a formal partnership, where full-time accommodation, education and training could. The GB Youth Academy is about offering that academy-style environment for players who excel in our path, from 12 to 18 years, who are looking for the table for the table, but can also have full-time education. Once it has been launched under the supervision of the head coach, it will speed up the progression on the path. Grantham College has a history of creating really good table tennis players and we have a fantastic relationship with Grantham College and David Ross Education Trust I am really enthusiastic to see where this partnership is going. How does the GB Youth Academy work? The Academy will be launched in February 2026 and players will participate in an application process and the technical and physical standards needed to be part of the Academy will be published in the coming weeks. Players aged 12-18 can apply and there will be minimal engagement expectations to be part of the program. The head of the GB Youth Academy will lead the group and will deliver a training and international competition program, with players having access to 20+ hours a week training. An open day for both the GB Youth Academy and the Grantham TT Academy (which will continue to run as normal) will be held at Grantham College on November 29. More details and a registration form will be shared in due course. Click here to read more about the performance path, including the Pathway Guide and Performance Standards.

