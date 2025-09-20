  • September 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 20:00 is

  • September 21: India vs Pakistan – Dubai – 20:00 is

  • September 23: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Abu Dhabi – 8:00 pm Ist

  • September 24: India vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 20:00 is

  • September 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 20:00 is

  • September 26: India vs Sri Lanka – Dubai – 20:00 is