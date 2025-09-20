Herenhockey announces Captains 2025-26





Durham, NH – The men's hockey program of the University of New Hampshire has called Senior Forward Morgan Winters (Osprey, Fla.) Captain and Junior Forward Marty Lavins (Riga, Latvia), Senior Forward Cy Leclerc (Brentwood, NH) and Junior Forward JP Turner (East Falmouth, Mass.) Alternative captains for the 2025-26 season. Winters is the 121st leader in program history.

After a scrimmage versus Maine on Friday 3 October at 7 p.m. at 7 p.m., the Wildcats will start the 2025-26 season in Michigan State on Thursday and Friday 9-10 October. The 'Cats start the home season in the Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex versus Liu (24 October) and Quinnipiac (October 25). Tickets for the 2025-26 season are now for sale by visiting Unhwildcats.com/buytickets Or by calling (603) 862-4000. Don't miss the most exciting family entertainment in New Hampshire.

Winters played in 79 games with 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points. As a second year, he appeared in 33 games with 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. Winters was named Hockey East Player of the Week on October 17, 2023, because he scored two goals compared to No. 1 Boston University, including the game winner in the 6-4 victory on October 13, 2023.

Lavins was released in 70 games with 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 career points. Last season he registered a career-high eight goals and nine assists for a career-best 17 points. Lavins has won the Warren R. Brown Best Defensive Forward Award from the team for two consecutive seasons.

Leclerc has 31 goals and 45 assists for 76 career points over 104 games. Last year he appeared in 33 games with eight goals and a career-high 20 assists for 28 points. He has been a semi-final of Walter Brown Award for the past two seasons and is a double member of the Hockey East All-Academic team.

Turner has a total of nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points over 58 games. Last season he played in 34 games with a career-high five goals and eight assistants for a career-best 13 points. As freshmen, Turner won the most improved player prize in the team.

