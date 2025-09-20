In the Texas countryside, six-man football is more than touchdowns and profitsExBulletin



Marfa, Texas from his vision in the press box on Martin Field, has seen Jay Foster Generations Fans work in the stands to encourage them Marfa Shorthorns . But the game he has announced in the past decade is not your typical football match.

In the rural bags of Texas, secondary schools such as Marfa with fewer than 105 students can choose to play a version in a small city of Friday Night Lights: six-man football .

While for many high school football in Texas means MultiMiljoen Dollar Stadiums Highly rated coaching jobs and coveted five -star talent The game of six men is more than touchdowns and championships – it is about small community lines.

“It's not like an 11-man ball, but you still have the basis,” said Foster, who coached at the Marfa High School. “You still have to block, tackle, you have to run, you have to pass, you have to kick and everything else you normally do in American style.”



This schedule some 200 teams Play in Texas Is different in a few ways : The field is shorter only 80 meters long, instead of 100, and it is also a bit narrower.

Field goals are worth four points, not three. And it takes a little more effort to get a first down 15 yards instead of 10.

And there is even a grace rule: at any time after half, if a team occurs for 45 points or more, the game is over. It's called “getting 45'd.”

And those rules ensure a unique game.

“It's like 11 man [but] On steroids, “said Bobbie Brown, who founded the website 1A Fan A reference to the smallest school classification in Texas. “It's so fast and fast and it's so nice, because there is not one boring second in a six -member game.”



For Brown, the game of six men is part of the culture of the small town of Texas. “It's like an identity,” she said.

“There is really not much to do in small cities,” said Brown, “but the school is the hub for the community. We know what we are doing in the fall on Friday evening.”

During a recent game, between grinding tackles and breathless sprints to the Endzone, the cheerleaders of the school and a mascot called “Bull-Eete”, the crowd leads into hymns.

“You have people who disagree about all kinds of things, but they can agree on their team,” said Gregory Victor Meads, a preacher in the area who watches the game from the stands. “It brings people together.”



The Interim -Superintendent of the District, Arturo Alferez, says that the generations of fans fill the stadium of the school to help the Friday night of autumn pass on school traditions such as the “Shorthorn Stampede”, ringing the bell after each touch, or losing the school song after every game song after every game song.

“It simply offers the community the opportunity to come together and exchange stories,” said Alferez, who looks at the game with his grandson. “Although Marfa has changed, the city has changed, you come here and brings you back to those traditions and roots.”

But in the goods High school registration has been trending for years, and some are worried that the student population can become so low that they cannot even establish a six -member team on one day.

“I can't even understand that,” said Lori Flores, who went to the school, just like her parents and children.

“We would all be deeply sad,” she said. “A lot would be lost.”



This year a handful of schools at the Gulf Coast of Texas skipped the football season Because they didn't have enough players .

On the field after a recent Shorthorn win, Garry Webb embraces his family. The high school senior transferred from A neighboring district With only 28 students in pre-K up to and including the 12th grade.

But now, even in the little Marfa, he says that he has found a community on the field and in the stands.

“From the stands we see our parents, our cousins, our old teammates,” said Webb. “And what they see here is not just a song or a player, they see my little brother, my cousin, my old friend I used to play with.”

For Webb, playing under Friday Night Lights simply feels like a transition ritual in Texas, and somehow, even if it is the six -member version of the game he had to experience it.

“It just feels like watching the world,” said Webb. “Not the whole world, but our world.”