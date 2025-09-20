Sports
Archbishop Moeller beats St. Xavier in Top Ohio High School Football Showdown: Live Score Recap
The No. 2 Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (4-1) defeated the No. 3 St. Xavier Bombers (4-0) 30-13 in a top football match in Ohio High School on Friday at West Claremont High School.
The defense of the fighting crusaders excluded the bombers in the second half. With four points, the bombers received the second half kicked off, but Quarterback Jackson Frey threw a interception to
Paxton Dodsworth, who brought it back to the goal line.
Archbishop Moeller scored on the next game as part of a 13-0 second half.
Fighting Crusaders Kicker Jack Mallabar hit three long field goals, including one to end the first half that Archbishop Moeller gave a 17-13 lead.
Archbishop Moeller will play at home against La Salle next week. St. Xavier plays at home against elder.
Updates from the first quarter
Moeller receives the opening kick and we are on the road.
Touchdown Moeller! The Fighting Crusaders run 80-Yards for an opening touchdown, usually on large run games by Dante Ware and Tyler Josleyn. Were ran in a touchdown of the red zone. Pat is good – Moeller 7, St. Xavier 0 – 9:52 1q
St. Xavier cannot convert during a pass on 3rd-and-9. The Bomber Point and Moeller start a ride on his 21 -yard line – 6:11 1q
St. Xavier stops Moeller on 3rd and 2. After a Moeller point, the bombers start with the ball on their 33-Yard line.
The bombers point after driving to the Moeller 44-Yard line. The fighting crusaders have the ball on their own 2 -Yard line after a big point of Daniel Vollmer – 1:35 1q
Moeller goes out three, and the bombers have the ball with a second in the first quarter on the Moeller 28-Yard line after a penalty on Moeller during De Punt.
Touchdown St Xavier! At the last game of the first quarter, Cameron Taylor catches a touchdown-pass of 28 meters in the corner of the Jackson Frey end zone. Pat is good – Moeller 7, St. Xavier 7
End of the first quarter: Archbishop Moeller 7, St. Xavier 7
Updates for the second quarter
Touchdown Moeller! Reggie Watson catches a 19-meter touchdown pass from Matt Ponatoski. Watson makes an over-the-shoulder catch for the score. Pat is good – Moeller 14, St. Xavier 7 – 7:47 2Q
TouchDown ST. Xavier! Frey thinks Jake Britt, who catches a 7-meter touchdown pass. He caught the ball out of the rear field and ran into the score. Pat is not a good – Moeller 14, St. Xavier 13 – 4:39 2Q
Interception by st. Xavier! Alex McClatchey intercepts the pass of a scrambling ponatoski. The bombers have the ball on their 41-yard line with 1:43 in the first half.
Field goal Moeller! The fighting crusaders Kicker Jack Mallabar hit a long field goal to end the first half.
St. Xavier receives the ball to start the second half.
Updates for the second quarter
St. Xavier receives the second half kicked off and we are on the road.
Interception by Moeller! Paxton Dodsworth hooks a pass and returns it along the sidelines to the 2 -Yard line of the bombers – 8:57 3Q
Touchdown Moeller! Josleynn runs in a touchdown of 6 meters. Pat is good – Moeller 24, St. Xavier 13 – 8:52 3Q
St. Xavier cuts on the next ride. The Fighting Crusaders have the ball on their 32 -yard line – 6:35 3Q
End of the third quarter: Archbishop Moeller 24, St. Xavier 13
Updates of the fourth quarter
Field goal Moeller! Mallabar hits a field goal of 37 meters. The Fighting Crusaders Long Drive put in the red zone. Moeller 27, St. Xavier 13 – 11:52 4Q
The Moeller defense continues to suppress the attack of the bombers. St. Xavier cuts out of his own final zone, and the fighting crusaders take over from the 33 -yard line of the Bombers – 11:08 4Q
Field goal Moeller! Mallabar touches a long field goal. Moeller 30, St. Xavier 13 – 9:33 4Q
Turnover on Downs for St. Xavier. Again, the attack of the bombers cannot collect a long drive. Moeller takes over on his own 32 -yard line – 5:40 4Q
Moeller runs out time and point. St. Xavier has the ball on his own 4-year line with 2:08.
More from high school in Si
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/high-school/ohio/st-xavier-vs-archbishop-moeller-live-score-updates-from-top-ohio-high-school-football-showdown-sept-19-2025-01k5htkazqjz
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nuclear cooling tower is demolished in Tenness
- Erdogan, Trump Hail Gaza meeting as “very productive, very successful”
- The founder of the PTI, Imran, appears via WhatsApp in the GHQ attack case, lawyers boycott the hearing of connectivity problems
- Office of public affairs | Jury condemns the man of an attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump and the assault of a federal law enforcement agent
- Prime Minister Modi rents leadership Rajat Sharmas while he takes over the management as president of the NBDA
- The 7th President of the RI, Ir Joko Widodo, was elected member of the New Economy Bloomberg Advisory Council
- Populist rights want to remake England with the image of Dubai. We must all be careful about what they want | Jonathan Liu
- Arizona Hockey Hopes revived with a new committee and Doan family at the helm
- At least two dead in Taiwan after super typhoon Ragasa causes lake to burst banks. #Taiwan #BBCNews
- 3.0 Jeddah bounce tracking the early morning bay earth
- XI Visit Xinjiang to mark the birthday of the region – Eurasia Review
- Ukraine-Russia War last: Trump says that kyiv can fight and win all Ukraine in Major