









Swedish tennis icon Bjrn Borg said that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and will fight every day like a Wimbledon final. The 11-way Grand SLAM champion revealed his diagnosis in his autobiography heart rate: a memoirs, co-written with wife Patricia, and said that he was undergoing an operation in 2024 and is now in remission. Borg won five consecutive Wimbledon titles between 1976-1980, as well as six French open crowns, but surprised the sports world by retiring at the age of 26. I spoke with the doctor and he said that this is really, very bad, Borg told the BBC. He said you have these sleeping cancer cells, it will be a fight in the future. I will test myself every six months. I did my last test two weeks ago. It is something I have to live with. Borg said that doctors discovered the cancer in 2023 despite years of regular checks. The thing is that you feel nothing that you feel good, and then it just happened, said the Swede, who ranked the world number for 109 weeks. I hope I will be fine. I hopefully take it from day after day, year after year. Although Borg tried a short comeback in 1991, he failed to leave a stamp on the circuit. During his Prime, Borg shared an intense rivalry with John Mcenroe and their struggle in the Wimbledon final of 1980 is considered one of the largest tennis competitions ever. The American won the fourth set of Tiebreak 18-16 before Borg won the Epic of five set. Now I have a new opponent in cancer that I can't control, Borg wrote in his book. But I'm going to beat it. I don't give up. I fight like a Wimbledon finale every day. And they usually go pretty well, right?

