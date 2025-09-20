



Fair bank – The Nanooks hockey program welcomes all fans tomorrow night in the Patty Ice Arena for their annual blue/gold scrimmage. This will be fans who first watch the 2025-26 team. Saturday, September 20 Blue/Gold Scrimmage | 7 pm Akst

Patty Ice Arena | Fairbanks, Alaska View here ($$)| No live statistics KSUA 91.5 FM (Listen online here)) New Look 'Nooks This season not only will have five new home uniforms for the Alaska Nanooks Hockey program, but will also contain 16 newcomers on the Roster this season. The nanooks will attract new uniforms at home that represent the 1930s, 1950, 1980s, 1990 and 2000s. Tickets Fans can come in by buying tickets at the door. Adults are $ 10, children are $ 5 and families stand for $ 25. 100 years Nanooks Hockey documentary screening To celebrate 100 years of Nanooks hockey, the Ministry of Athletics, students, alumni and the Fairbanks community invites a special public view of the job documentaryIn the trenches: 100 years of Alaska HockeyTomorrow, in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium in the Patty Center. This free event will emphasize the legendary legacy of Alaska's flagship college program with an exclusive show of the full documentary. Doors will open at 4 p.m., encouraged with fans to arrive early for a preview of the brand new throwback jerseys from the team, a meet-and-grreet with members of the 2025-26 Nanooks Hockey team and a poster arrangement session that starts at 4.15 p.m. The official screening on documentary starts at 5 pm in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium, followed by a Q&A with members of the Nanooks -Coaching Staff at 6 pm Blue/golden prospects Puck will fall tomorrow at 7 p.m. with doors that open after 100 years of Nanooks Hockey documentary screening. The two parties will walk in a duration of 25 minutes before they jump in the fastest skater, hardest shot, skills relay race and keeper shootout. A second period is played after the mini games. Fastest Skater – One round (quarterfinals) Adam Cardona Vs. Jhett Larson Fyodor Nikolayenya Vs. Rylene Roersma Haden Kruse Vs. Peyton -SCHOTEL Broading Birlie Vs. Dylan Sydor Shot Beau Courtney Carson Reed Noah Barlage Chase Dafoe Trenton Penner Fastest Skater – (semi -finals) Winner of Cardona/Larson vs. Birnie/Sydor Winner of Nikolayenya / Roerma vs. Intersect / Flatter Skills relay race Blue: Malinowski / Citara / Miller Gold: Borozinskis / Anderson / Danylov Shootout -Shooters Liam Fleet Dean Spak William Lawson-Body Tommy Cronin Heaven Dick Nathan Rickey Lucas Sorace Hugo Marcil Skate with the 'nooks After the blue/gold scrimmage, fans are encouraged to jump on the ice for the first skate with the 'Nooks of the 2025-26 season. Follow the 'nooks IG – @Nanookshockey

X – @Nanookshockey

FB – Alaska Nanooks Hockey

