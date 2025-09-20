Sports
Do the sports partnerships of the city meet Rochester the needs of Rochester? – Post Bulletin
Rochester Ping-Pong balls have been flying every two decades every week in Rochester Community and Technical Colleges Fieldhouse.
Not too many places in the city are suitable for the number of tables we have,
Said President Chi Lam.
By renting the space, the club can offer space for 25 to 35 players from different skill levels with a participation of $ 5.
The chance is made possible by
An agreement between RCTC and the city of Rochester,
He calls for access to the community to the regional sports centers Fieldhouse and various areas during certain periods in the evening and at the weekend.
The Table Tennis Club is one of the various organizations in the city that work to provide access to recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. Others go beyond offering an opportunity to share rented space, resulting in various collaborations between community groups and the parks and recreation of the city in an attempt to meet local recreational needs. Although some city officials, including mayor Kim Norton, wonder whether the Community Partnerships fully meet the needs of the city.
Rochester Recreation and Facilities Division Head Ben Boldt said that the partnerships help to keep facilities busy, while the costs of community access are reduced, which can vary from rental for team practices to possibilities for open-gym activities.
It is unique in the percentage of programming supplied by external partners, Boldt said.
With almost a quarter of all city costs bound by staff, parks and recreational director Paul Widman said that the volunteer -driven partnerships help reduce dependence on tax dollars.
The city has assigned one full -time employee to coordinate schemes with regard to outdoor facilities, while staff at facilities such as such as such as
And
Manage their own schedules with a mix of programs through local groups and open community access.
Widman said it would be a challenge to estimate city savings with regard to outsourcing the structured programs.
I only know that parks and REC agencies about our size, when they do their own programs, hire them, they hire civil servants, he said. It is many part -time staff, but even the full -time staff take on quite a few supervisory functions to make it all happen.
Although how much is saved by the city when it comes to working with largely volunteer groups is unclear, some financial figures for the expenditure of the city with regard to the provision of space for programs are known.
This year, Rochester has budgeted almost $ 798,000 in tax support for the operation of the REC center, along with nearly $ 27,000 for the National Volleyball Center, $ 42,288 for the city
in Kutzky Park and almost $ 136,000 for his share
Expenses, which are also supported by Olmsted County.
In addition, the city has estimated $ 288,073 in tax revenues to support municipal golf programs and $ 229,848 for Polish in 2025.
Parks and forestry department Head Mike Nigbur said that the costs for the corresponding facilities are not the full degree of city costs because the maintenance of outdoor facilities is packaged in the total parks of $ 16.4 million and REC budget.
It is part of the daily company, he said. We go outside and groom fields, whether it's football, baseball (and other fields).
Although partner organizations usually do not participate in daily maintenance efforts, park officials say that they often finance score signs or ensure that the facilities meet the competition standards.
Recently, the City Parks Board Planes approved to spend up to $ 211,000 on Stadsfonds for improvements to the Cook Park Pickleball courts, which cost an estimated up to $ 398,000. According to an agreement, the Rochester Area PickleBall Association is expected to contribute to the financing of the remaining costs.
In Graham Park, Rochester Youth Hockey discusses the potential to finance a new building for a training center, which could include an agreement with Olmsted County and Rochester to cover maintenance costs.
In the meantime, the Curling Club of Rochester has proposed to build a curling center of $ 3 million to $ 5 million in Soldiers Field. Curling Club President Kaisey Ackerman said that such agreements offer mutual benefits for participants and the taxpayers of the city.
While they recognize the benefits of the partnerships, some city officials and residents have wondered whether they fully meet the needs of the community.
Norton said that residents who come from communities offering a variety of activities sponsored by the city expect to see similar programs in Rochester.
They want a place to send their children to learn gymnastics, learn pickleball, play basketball, to do a kind of informal organized sports that Parks and REC could do, she said. They are looking for places to deal with children constructively.
In 2023, after closing the YMCA, the Rochester city council tested an option by financing an open-gym pilot program using school facilities. It met moderate participation.
Norton, whose veto was removed from the program, said she believes that a lack of planning and marketing resulted in limited use.
At that time there are organizations in the city that would have intervened to help program, she said.
Councilor Shaun Palmer, who initially proposed the test efforts, said that the pilot program has shown that more organization would be needed to maintain it, but people had different expectations of the program, making it difficult to appease everyone.
People wanted to do something, he said. They wanted a sports teacher there. They wanted a basketball coach there, and some people go so far that they wanted to say something to pick up their child, practice them and take them home.
In an attempt to meet various community needs, city staff discuss options with RCTC, with the potential to expand opportunities in the Veldhuis and the stadium in exchange for supporting required repairs and renovations.
At least one local group has already found the opportunity in the RCTC Fieldhouse.
Rochesters downtown mosque rents out room for youth programs periodically.
We have used the space to give some gym time to the children and many of the youth, so that they can have a safe place to come together, have fun and get together in our faith and to get that bond in our community, said youth coordinator Zakaria Muhidin.
Although the group also uses park fields, Muhidin said that the loss of the local YMCA was the group looking for options.
Nivelling of the playing field
In the meantime, parks and REC employees collect information about the different partnerships that have developed over the years, asking for membership numbers, levels of participation and costs that are linked to the program.
We have a lot of the unprocessed data from the big players, said Widman, but added that more data should be collected and that the findings must be compiled.
He said that the work shows the level of community participation in the various programs, but offering a comparison of apples-to-apples between them will be a challenge.
The differences between what the programs need can vary. They may need help to get more volunteers, while another program may need help with the participation costs.
During a Park Board meeting in September, members discussed a proposal for the trade fair program funded by the city to support families who may struggle with the required participation costs. One board member noted that the costs to participate in ice hockey is very different from basketball. Many local groups also offer trade fairs, but the availability can be hit-of-miss.
Chairman of the board Gary Neumann said that the staff makes crucial importance to guarantee the best use of city facilities.
If there are important cases, the last thing we want is not to have children to play in those sports or to try it at least, he said.
Boldt said that the mutual agreements with regard to the use of facilities open access and that the work continues to improve the process.
I think we have on average the partnerships we have, they are good partners who understand the community aspect of many facilities of the parks, he said.
Widman said it is all accompanied by a balance of use and concept of community.
It requires that we have a lot of confidence, but there is so much supervision of organizations with youth sports that or we do it or volunteers do it, I have the feeling that the children get a high -quality program and safety is a high priority, he said.
He added that the partnership model disappears into other communities, but Rochester was welcomed for it during a recent accreditation process.
That was one of the things that the reviewers found very unique, and they were very positive about the community, and how it gathered about the department to offer youth programs, sports programs in particular, he said.
Various city facilities offer access to open use during the week. They include:
- Rochester REC Center Schedules open skating, open round swimming, pickleball access and family gym time, with access at various prize points. Schedules vary seasonal. Details are available online at
From by calling 507-328-2500.
- National Volleyball Center Offers open volleyball session from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Sunday, when the space is not necessary for eternal high school events. It also offers the court rental for volleyball and basketball. Details are available online at
Or by calling.
- Outdoor tennis center Offers the possibility to play through memberships and guest costs. Details are available online at
Or by calling 507-288-4851.
- PipsVeaks Indoor Play Zone Offers play space for children in kindergarten and younger because of the colder months. Details are available online at
When it comes to renting space in the
Reservation requests can be submitted to event coordinator Amanda Meyer on 507-280-2880 or e-mail: [email protected]
