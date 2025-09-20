Rutger's football (3-1, 0-1) lost to Iowa (3-1, 1-0), 38-28, on Friday evening for a sold-out audience in Shi Stadium. The Scarlet Knights gave a lead in the fourth quarter before the Hawkeyes produced back-to-back touchdowns to close the road.

The announced presence of 55,942 marked the 10th Home Sellout for the Scarlet Knights since 2022 and the largest home crowd in program history.

QB Athan Kaliakmanis 24 passes completed for a career-high330 yards together with two hasty scores, while RB Antwan Raymond Two touchdowns added to the ground. Wre Ian Strong Finished with a career-high 151 receivers.

DB Jett sells Produced a team-high nine tackles. DB Cam Miller and DL Eric O'Neill Added sacks, with O'Neill the night ending with two tackles-for-loss.

Iowa first came on the board thanks to a kickoff recovery, but Rutgers responded to the opening ownership. Kaliakmanis found WR DT Sheffield For a reception of 40 meters on the Hawkeyes territory, while Raymond struck during the next game for a TouchDown run of five meters. The scoring Drive transferred the score on 7-7 with 12:39 in the quarter.

The defense of the Scarlet Knights forced a three and out, giving Ru another chance to score. Kaliakmanis completed four steps on the subsequent property before he took it in himself for a four-year hasty score. Rutgers brought his first touchdown on the ground this season 14-7 ahead to the 6:03 Mark in the first.

Iowa added a late touchdown to bind the score on 14-14 after the first 15.

Kaliakmanis still produced a hasty touchdown, which on a Quarterback keeper on the one-yard line to put Rutgers back at the top, 21-14.

The Back-and-Fort Game went on, while Iowa QB Mark Gronowski set off a scoring ride from Hawkeyes with its own TouchDown-Run for the third band of the night at 21-21 with eight minutes before the break. Both defenses kept the play to make it 21-21 on the way to the dressing room.

The next 15 minutes did not occur before the end of the third in the next 15 minutes, but several large games took place. O'Neill registered the 30thsack of his career, while Kaliaakmanis made contact with strong three plays later for a reception of 43 meters.

After Iowa had made a field goal to take a lead, Rutgers marched right in the field for a scoring drive of nine games, 75 meters. Kaliakmanis completed 5-of-6passes for 65 Yards, including four to strong, to set up a hasty touchdown of one meter through Raymond. Raymond's seventh touchdown of the season made it 28-24 with 9:44 in the game.

The Hawkeyes closed the game with back-to-back touchdowns to secure the 38-28 victory.

QB Athan Kaliakmanis For a career-high 330 passing yards on 24 completed, while he posted his second collegial competition with two hasty touchdowns. It is a maximum of 3,846 passing yards for Rutgers, eighth most in program history.

RB Antwan Raymond recorded his third consecutive match with several hasty touchdowns and scored in six consecutive games in general, the longest series since Ray Rice (13 consecutive) of 2006-07. He has reached the end zone 12 times in the past six games.

Wre Ian Strong Registered a career-high 151 receiving yards, his fourth consecutive game in triple figures and most by a Scarlet Knight in a match since Raheem Blackshear 162 had in Wisconsin in 2018. He joins Kenny Britt (five consecutive) and Tiquan Underwood (four conscutive) plays in Conscutive)

Wre KJ Duff recorded a career-high seven receptions.

Dl Eric O'Neill took a bag and now has 30 before his career. DB Cam Miller Had his first bag for Rutgers and the fifth career.

P Jacob Anderson started a career-long 68-yard point on the four Yard line.

Rutgers wrapped the host of four home games in a period of 23 days, most home games in the shortest time since playing four in a row at home for 22 days in October 1973 (6-27). It was the first time that it has opened four consecutive home games since 2007.

Successive games played: dl Jordan Thompson (42), DB Cam Miller (41), DB Timmy Ward (38), the Colin Weber (32), PK Jai Patel (30), OL Gus Zilinskas (30)

Rutgers will be on the road to Minnesota for the first time this season on 27 September in Huntington Bank Stadium. The kick -off is set for afternoon et/11 am locally on Big ten Network. The Scarlet Knights won last season's matchup in New Jersey, 26-19.

