



Raleigh, NC – NC State Women's Tennis has announced its 2025 autumn schedule, head coach Simon Earnshaw revealed Friday. The Wolfpack will open this weekend at the Ita All-American Championships in Cary, NC The ITA All-American Championships, set up on September 2028, will serve as the autumn opener of the peloton before the team travels to California from September 29 for a W35 event in San Rafael. 5. Competition takes place in October 1621 in the ITA Carolina Regional in Chapel Hill. NC State returns to Chapel Hill for the Ita Sectional Championships, 69 November, before the competition on W35 Orlando, FLA the following week. And W15 Clemson, SC (November 1016) is split. Autumn slate is concluded with the NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships in Lake Nona, Fla., November 1823. The ITA All-American is the first national event of the year in which athletes start to work on berths in the NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships. The game starts with a pre-qualifying draw (September 2021), followed by qualifying (September 2223) and the main table (September 2428). For NC State, Jasmine Conway Opens in pre-qualifying singles, while Mia Rietje And Lavinia tanasia They checked in at no. 73 in the ranking of ITA, competing in pre-qualifying doubles. No. 74 Gabriella Broadfoot No. 72 Slama, no. 88 Tanasia and no. 112 Victoria Osuigwe are set for qualifying singles, and no. 38 Anna Zyryanova will start in the main table. In Doubles no. 25 Zyryanova and Conway start in the main table. NC State starts 2025-26 with a schedule of seven players with five returners in Broadfoot, Conway, Michaela Men ” Straw and Zyryanova together with first -year students Osuigwe and Tanasia. The peloton comes from a 19-7 double season last spring and continues to his sixth consecutive NCAA Sweet 16. With a strong mix of experience and new talent, NC State seems to continue to build on its recent national success. Ita all-American full schedule

Pre-qualifying

Saturday, September 20 Singles 160, Darks R32

Sunday, September 21 Singles R80, Singles Cons. R80, Singles R40, doubles R16, doubles cons. R16 Eligible

Monday, September 22 Singles R64, doubles R32

Tuesday 23 September Singles R32, Singles Cons. R32, doubles R16, cons. R16 Rip

Wednesday 24 September Singles R64, Dark R32

Thursday, September 25, R32, Singles Cons. R32 – Q, doubles R16, cons. R16

Friday 26 September Singles R16, Singles QF, Singles Cons. R32, Singles Cons. R16 – Q, QF doubles, cons. QF

Saturday 27 September Singles Semifinals, Singles Cons. R16, Singles Cons. QF, doubles semi -finals, doubles disadvantages. Semi -final

Sunday 28 September Singles Final, Singles Cons Semifinals, Dubblers Final, Dubbes Cons. Final To follow

Live streaming (Court-by-Court)

Live streaming (Cracked rackets) (only head pull))

Scoring live To stay up to date with NC State Women's Tennis Follow @packwtennis on social media.

