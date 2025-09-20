SL vs Ban Live Scorecard -Updates





SL vs Ban Asia Cup Super 4 Match Today Live Cricket Score Online: Mustafizur Rahman grabbed Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka Four Down. Earlier Bangladesh skipper Litton Das de Worp won and chose to first against Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka in Bowl in the first match of the Super 4 round in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. While Sri Lanka is unbeaten in the tournament, Bangladesh has lost one match in their group stage, which was also against Sri Lanka

Story continues under this advertisement The side of Asalanka looked like an almost perfect team, both in the bowling and batting departments. Pathum Nissanka is in sublime form in the tournament, and Kusal Mendis, with his match-winning innings in the previous game against Afghanistan, also stuck form. Bowling also looked like a well -oiled machine and Sri Lanka hopes to retain that form in this phase of the tournament. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Live streaming updates: View here According to Bangladesh, they did not look a perfect side in the group stage; They have had their problems in both the batting and bowling departments, but somehow they have succeeded in scraping in the super 4 phases through collective efforts. If they had an impact in this phase of the tournament, they would need Litton Das with the bat and Mustafizur Rahman with the ball to deliver the versions that match their reputation. Teams: Sri Lanka (playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (W), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mandis, Wanindu Hasarata, Dunith Wellage, Dushantha Chameraaaa, Nuwan Thushraa Bangladesh (XI playing): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (W/C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Scroll down to follow updates from Asia Cup 2025 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh competition from Dubai Sri Lanka Show Exit on to Afghanistan, qualify for Super 4S next to Bangladesh Kusal Mendis van Sri Lanka, foreground, responds after winning the Asia Cup Cricket match against Afghanistan in Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday 18 September 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) In an exciting Asia cup, Sri Lanka met a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, giving him a place in the Super 4S next to Bangladesh and Afghanistan from the tournament. The victory was anchored by a composed half century of Kusal Mendis, who overshadowed a Blitz in the late innings from Mohammad Nabi in Afghanistan, who hit five sixes in a single. Despite the heroic deeds of Nabi who drove Afghanistan to a competitive total of 169 to eight, Sri Lanka successfully chased the target, largely thanks to Mendis's crucial knock and an impressive four -wing distance of Pacer Nuwan Thushara. (Read more)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/sl-vs-ban-live-cricket-score-match-today-online-asia-cup-2025-sri-lanka-vs-bangladesh-super-4-scorecard-updates-10261368/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

