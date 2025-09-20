ITTF to resume the annual general meeting online in November





After the decision of the ITTF Tribunal on 1 September 2025, which confirmed the outcome of the presidential election, the ITTF Council of Directors met on 20 September 2025 to determine the regulations for the resumption of the annual General Meeting (AGM) of 2025. The board of directors decided that the AVA will resume at 15one from November in a fully online format. This decision responds to the need to guarantee the broadest possible participation, while an efficient conclusion of the remaining agenda is guaranteed. Due to the exceptional circumstances present in this case, the board of directors went on the basis of articles 1.41, 1.61.16 and 1.61.17 of the ITTF statutes and on the basis of independent Swiss legal advice during the meeting on this issue. The board of directors received the options of a fully external online layout or a hybrid meeting at the ITTF headquarters in Lausanne. The board was also informed that an independent company of third parties will be used to guarantee absolute impartiality in the processing of the continuation of the meeting and the remaining items. Remaining agenda -items are as follows: Election of ITTF Executive Vice Presidents Ratification of the ITTF councilors Appointment of committee members ITTF in 2026 hundred years Next general meeting Any other company Defilse The ITTF is convinced that the resumption of the AGM will be able to close this issue in a positive spirit and will offer the opportunity to continue with renewed unity, fully dedicated to promoting the sport of table tennis worldwide.

