Sports
Mohsin Naqvi decided to withdraw from Asia Cup, PCB was to lose in 132 crore: Najam Sethi's Bombshell Reveal
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has opened the dramatic events behind the scenes that unfolded during the Asia Cup 2025, which showed that he came into stepping to prevent a complete crisis that could have had irreparable consequences for Pakistan Cricket.
Sethi said with Samaa TV that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a moment of frustration, to withdraw from the Asia Cup threatened Pakistan after the controversial handshake incident in the league match against India in Dubai in Dubai in Dubai in Dubai in Dubai,
In the heat of the moment, Mohsin Naqvi had decided to withdraw from the Asia Cup. My friends told me, don't go, don't help them. I didn't even intend to help Naqvi. I was going to help Pakistan Cricket Board, Sethi said.
Also read: Statistics disagree with Ramiz Rajas Bold Andy Pycroft is Indias 'Permanent Fixer' Claim; Here is some figures saying
If what he tried was successful, Pakistan would have suffered irreparable damage. We could have been punished by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC), maybe foreign players have refused to play in the PSL, and we were losing $ 15 million in ACC laws, he added.
Emergency meeting with Naqvi
Sethi, together with another former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, held an emergency meeting with Naqvi, who is also the current ACC president, just a few hours before Pakistans Group has to do a collision against the VAE.
The match was considered considerable weight, not only in terms of qualifying, but also politics, given the tensions that had escalated after Pakistan formally complained about alleged violations of the spirit of the game by match referee Andy Pycroftt.
The Pakistani team was asked to stay in their hotel until the meeting started. This resulted in the competition that was delayed for an hour.
The 'Handshake Saga'
The controversy broke out when the India team of Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan players after Indias Easy Win. The printed circuit board regarded the incident as disrespectful and accused match referee Pycroft to make the situation wrong, even to demand his removal from the Pakistan matches.
However, the ICC supported Pycroft and clarified that he had only passed on a message from the ACC location manager with regard to the protocol after the game.
In a further escalation, the PCB published a press release stating that Pycroft had apologized by a claim that was refuted by the ICC, who said that the referee only regretted miscommunication.
ICC flags protocol infringement
In the midst of the unrest, the ICC also accused PCB of multiple protocol violations, in particular filming a private meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team officers. The recording, recorded by the team manager of the team, was considered a violation of the players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) code.
While the PCB defended the presence of the media managers as being within the ICC guidelines, tournament sources confirmed that competition officials had marked the issue of the Pakistan Anti-corruption unit (ACU) representative, who recognized it as an infringement.
'Save the larger picture'
Despite a strong internal pressure not to intervene, Sethi said he saw no choice than to step in and make the situation harmless before it continued.
This was not about individuals. This was about the integrity of Pakistan Cricket. Had Pakistan had withdrawn, this could have led to long -term diplomatic and financial consequences, he said.
Sethis Timely intervention not only helped to avert a withdrawal, but also ensured that Pakistan took on the field as planned against the VAE, a competition that they went to win and secured a place in the Super Four.
Fallout continues
While the immediate crisis was averted, the aftershocks continue. The ICC still has to confirm whether the sanctions will impose on the PMOA code -violations and the relationships between the PCB and the global administrative bodies remain tense.
With the PSL player design and international tours on the horizon, Sethi's warning about possible long-term consequences is still on the long term.
This is not the end of the story, said a tournament insider. There are current discussions at the ICC and ACC level about dealing with such situations in the future.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/mohsin-naqvi-decided-to-withdraw-from-asia-cup-pcb-stood-to-lose-inr-132-crore-najam-sethis-bombshell-reveal-101758309453037.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Free events to celebrate seniors
- Nuclear cooling tower is demolished in Tenness
- Erdogan, Trump Hail Gaza meeting as “very productive, very successful”
- The founder of the PTI, Imran, appears via WhatsApp in the GHQ attack case, lawyers boycott the hearing of connectivity problems
- Office of public affairs | Jury condemns the man of an attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump and the assault of a federal law enforcement agent
- Prime Minister Modi rents leadership Rajat Sharmas while he takes over the management as president of the NBDA
- The 7th President of the RI, Ir Joko Widodo, was elected member of the New Economy Bloomberg Advisory Council
- Populist rights want to remake England with the image of Dubai. We must all be careful about what they want | Jonathan Liu
- Arizona Hockey Hopes revived with a new committee and Doan family at the helm
- At least two dead in Taiwan after super typhoon Ragasa causes lake to burst banks. #Taiwan #BBCNews
- 3.0 Jeddah bounce tracking the early morning bay earth
- XI Visit Xinjiang to mark the birthday of the region – Eurasia Review