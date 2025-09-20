Mohsin Naqvi decided to withdraw from Asia Cup, PCB was to lose in 132 crore: Najam Sethi's Bombshell Reveal

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has opened the dramatic events behind the scenes that unfolded during the Asia Cup 2025, which showed that he came into stepping to prevent a complete crisis that could have had irreparable consequences for Pakistan Cricket. The Pakistani Minister of the Interior and chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, center, speaks as a former cricketboard -head Najam Sethi, left, looks (AP)

Sethi said with Samaa TV that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a moment of frustration, to withdraw from the Asia Cup threatened Pakistan after the controversial handshake incident in the league match against India in Dubai in Dubai in Dubai in Dubai in Dubai,

In the heat of the moment, Mohsin Naqvi had decided to withdraw from the Asia Cup. My friends told me, don't go, don't help them. I didn't even intend to help Naqvi. I was going to help Pakistan Cricket Board, Sethi said.

If what he tried was successful, Pakistan would have suffered irreparable damage. We could have been punished by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC), maybe foreign players have refused to play in the PSL, and we were losing $ 15 million in ACC laws, he added.

Emergency meeting with Naqvi

Sethi, together with another former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, held an emergency meeting with Naqvi, who is also the current ACC president, just a few hours before Pakistans Group has to do a collision against the VAE.

The match was considered considerable weight, not only in terms of qualifying, but also politics, given the tensions that had escalated after Pakistan formally complained about alleged violations of the spirit of the game by match referee Andy Pycroftt.

The Pakistani team was asked to stay in their hotel until the meeting started. This resulted in the competition that was delayed for an hour.

The 'Handshake Saga'

The controversy broke out when the India team of Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan players after Indias Easy Win. The printed circuit board regarded the incident as disrespectful and accused match referee Pycroft to make the situation wrong, even to demand his removal from the Pakistan matches.

However, the ICC supported Pycroft and clarified that he had only passed on a message from the ACC location manager with regard to the protocol after the game.

In a further escalation, the PCB published a press release stating that Pycroft had apologized by a claim that was refuted by the ICC, who said that the referee only regretted miscommunication.

ICC flags protocol infringement

In the midst of the unrest, the ICC also accused PCB of multiple protocol violations, in particular filming a private meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team officers. The recording, recorded by the team manager of the team, was considered a violation of the players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) code.

While the PCB defended the presence of the media managers as being within the ICC guidelines, tournament sources confirmed that competition officials had marked the issue of the Pakistan Anti-corruption unit (ACU) representative, who recognized it as an infringement.

'Save the larger picture'

Despite a strong internal pressure not to intervene, Sethi said he saw no choice than to step in and make the situation harmless before it continued.

This was not about individuals. This was about the integrity of Pakistan Cricket. Had Pakistan had withdrawn, this could have led to long -term diplomatic and financial consequences, he said.

Sethis Timely intervention not only helped to avert a withdrawal, but also ensured that Pakistan took on the field as planned against the VAE, a competition that they went to win and secured a place in the Super Four.

Fallout continues

While the immediate crisis was averted, the aftershocks continue. The ICC still has to confirm whether the sanctions will impose on the PMOA code -violations and the relationships between the PCB and the global administrative bodies remain tense.

With the PSL player design and international tours on the horizon, Sethi's warning about possible long-term consequences is still on the long term.

This is not the end of the story, said a tournament insider. There are current discussions at the ICC and ACC level about dealing with such situations in the future.