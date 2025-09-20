Sports
College Football Picks: predictions against the spread, opportunities, gambling lines for top 25 games in week 4
Week 4 of the College Football Season pushes us closer to the fully-fledged conference game, with a slate littered by competition matchups that help clarify the Power Four images. Towards the end of Saturday, the pecking order should be in several title races in sharper focus.
It all starts with a collision in the west such as no. 16 Utah and no. 17 Texas Tech, both undefeated on 3-0, square off in a potential Big 12-tone. The winner not only grabs an inside track in the competition race, but probably safes in the top 15.
In the afternoon, attention is paid to the BIG to CBS while Nebraska No. 21 organizes Michigan. The Cornhuskers, under third -year coach Matt Rhule, chase their first victory over a ranked opponent in almost a decade, while the Wolverines try to avoid a second early tripping without suspended head coach Sherrone Moore.
In the meantime, Drama brews in the SEC as no. 11 Oklahoma No. 22 Auburn. Add intrigue: Tigers Quarterback Jackson Arnold makes his return to Norman after switching ou.
The sleeping cap brings rival heat. No. 4 Miami wants to keep rolling against a struggling Florida, while Washington goes to Pullman for another charged edition of the Apple Cup.
Here are our expert choices for those selection framework matchups.
Always east
No. 17 Texas Tech at no. 16 Utah
Noon | Fox,FuboTV(Try forfree):It’s not an old-fashioned Big 12 matchup, but it could resemble an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout. Texas Tech’s offense trails only USC in explosive play rate, and while the Utah defense is better than any its faced, it should still be able to find some big plays in the passing game. On the other side, I like Tech’s defensive line a lot, but Utah has one of the best offensive lines in the country, and the Utah offense has been incredible at finishing drives. I like both offenses to succeed in this one, so I’m going over.Pick: Over 57.5
No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska
3:30 p.m. |CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App,Paramount+ Premium:There’s so much going in favor of Nebraska that it almost feels too good to be true — a familiar story for the Big Red after last year’s heartbreaking overtime loss to Illinois spoiled what looked like a breakthrough. Bryce Underwood’s dual-threat ability adds another wrinkle; Michigan can exploit Nebraska’s run defense, which allowed 6.7 yards per carry against Cincinnati in Week 1. Nebraska’s defensive strengths could slow Michigan at times, but the Wolverines’ talent and depth likely give them the edge in a close battle, even without suspended coach Sherrone Moore on the sidelines. Pick: Michigan -2.5
No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma
3:30 p.m. |ABC,FuboTV(Try forfree):Auburn will challenge Oklahoma’s defensive line, but can the Tigers throw the ball to pull off the upset? Auburn is 3-8-1 against the spread against ranked teams since 2020 and 1-11 straight up. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer enters Week 4 as the only quarterback in the country averaging more than 300 yards passing and 50 yards rushing. Auburn’s pass defense has been suspect, though it continues to stuff the run. Auburn has been one-dimensional on offense despite having an incredible roster of receivers. Oklahoma has been more balanced. Take the home team. Don’t touch the spread. Pick: Oklahoma SU
Florida at No. 4 Miami
7:30 p.m. | ABC,FuboTV(Try forfree):Florida is a talented roster, but the Hurricanes have built up advantages at nearly every single position group. Miami’s offense is rolling behind quarterback Carson Beck and the aggressive defensive line will cause problems for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators will fight hard in the first half to try and save Billy Napier’s job, but the gap between these two programs is only widening.Pick: Miami -7.5
7:30 p.m. | CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App,Paramount+ Premium:A spread near three touchdowns is practically unheard of in this series, and it requires some courage to side with Washington against the points given Jedd Fisch has yet to win a game outside Husky Stadium in his young tenure. This number also seems skewed by the massive disparity between the teams’ most recent results. Cougar quarterback Jaxon Potter should revert to the turnover mean after a three-interception game, and Coleman is unlikely to bash Washington State for five more touchdowns. Fisch finally gets his first road win and probably doesn’t have to sweat it too much, but the home team keeps it within the massive spread on the Palouse. Pick: Washington State +20.5
