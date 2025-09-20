



Birmingham, Ala. –Day one of the Samford Fall Invitational is in the books. Troy participated in a multitude of double and singles competitions on the occasion of the beginning of the 2025 campaign. Day one promotion started with doubles as the team of Valeriia Avdeeva And Maria Guirgui Secure a 6-3 victory over Angel Rodriguez Rizo and Sae Kaneko from Jacksonville State. Then couples Troy Alexia Zarate And Veena Nazar To hire another JSU duo, Polina Ramenskaya and Isabella Sambola Ramenskaya and Sambola won the competition with 7-6. Doubles action concluded with Emilia Namyslo And The same back JSU's Irene Artigas and Emma Montagner, 6-4. For singles the day started Maria Guirgui to goUnpleasantThree sets with Samford's Sara Elenda. After he had dropped the first set 1-6, Guirguis bounced back by taking the second set 6-2. In the decisive third set, Guirgui not only took the set, but also a competition victory on a score of 10-5. Singles campaign continued with Valeriia Avdeeva Breeds with Eleni Liakonis from Samford. Avdeeva showed why she earned 2024-25 All-Sun Belt Singles Second Team Honors by sending Liakonis in two sets, 6-3 followed by 6-0. Then, Troy's Veena Nazar recorded it from Lea Erenda. After Nazar took the first set 1-6, Elenda stormed back and took the next set, 6-4. She then closed the door on Nazar in a nail biting third set, 10-8. Troy achieved a new competition victory in the next competition. Alexia Zarate Laila Fishman defeated in two sets. Zarate won both sets 6-4. That match was followed by Emilia Namyslo Take Grace Keller to three sets. Keller secured set set a 7-6 and Namyslo answered by taking set two, 6-1. The third set was a fight because Keller turned out to be too much, because Namyslo fell 13-11. The day ended with Troy's The same back The court takes against Samford's Townsend Penney. Hindawy only needed two sets when she set a 6-3 set set and two 6-1. Day one results (2-1 double, 4-2 singles):

Double

Valeriia Avdeeva / Maria Guirgui (Troy) def. Rodriguese Angels Riso

Polina Ramenskaya/Isabella Sambola (JSU) Def. Alexia Zarate / Veena Nazar (Troy) – 7-6

Emilia Namyslo / The same back (Troy) def. Irene Artsigas/Emma Montagner (Ju) – 6-4

Singles

Maria Guirgui (Troy) def. Sara Elenda (Sam) -1-6, 6-2, 10-5

Valeriia Avdeeva (Troy) def. Eleni Liakonis (Sam) -6-3, 6-0

It is Erenda (Sam) def. Veena Nazar (Troy) -1-6, 6-4, 10-8

Alexia Zarate (Troy) def. Lilala Fishman (SAM) -6-4, 6-4

Grace Keller (Sam) def. Emilia Namyslo (Troy) -7-6, 1-6, 13-11

The same back (Troy) def. Townsend Penney (SAM) -6-3, 6-1

