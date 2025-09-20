Sports
India vs Pakistan start time, how to watch, handshake saga, Andy pycroft, video, highlights
After days of confusion and speculation, Krekels will resume the most hostile rivalry this weekend when India is opposite Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four.
The bright South Asian rivals have booked their place in the next phase of the T20 tournament, planned to collide in Dubai International Stadium on Monday morning at 12.30 pm Aest. India and Pakistan, who do not play each other outside of global events, can come across a third time if they both qualify for the final.
The Asia Cup marks the first time that India and Pakistan have had to deal with the cross -border hostilities that outbreak after April Pahalgam terror attack. More than 70 people were killed by rocket, drone and artillery during the four -day conflict that broke out in the disputed region of Kashmir, the worst escalation of tensions between the two nations this century.
The conflict also interrupted the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League, forced with several international players to flee the subcontinent, for fear of their own safety.
Cricket is often used as a political tool due to the cricket of the Indian government and the Asia Cup is no exception. The tensions between the two countries stood out when Indias players skipped the usual handshake after the game after the group stage of the previous weeks in Dubai, a decision that Pakistan visibly disappointed. In Protest Boycotte Captain Salman Ali Agha van Pakistan the presentation after the game.
We went there to shake the hand and they had already entered the dressing room, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson explained.
That was a disappointing way for the competition to finish.
Asked about the Handshake Snub during the press conference after the game, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav stated: I feel that there are a few things in life for his at Sportsman Spirit.
He also devoted the victory of the teams to the Indian forces.
We stand with all the victims of Pahalgam terror attacks, stand with their families and express our solidarity, Yadav continued.
We devote this victory to our brave armed forces who participated in Operation Sindoor.
Former Pakistan Cricket player Mohammad Yousuf later called Yadav a pig on national television and offered a bizarre apologization on social media.
After the game, the Pakistan Cricket Board claimed that Match referee Andy Pycroft had violated the ICCS registration code by telling skipper Agha that there would be no handshakes at the Worp.
The PCB demanded that Pycroft would be removed from the Asia Cups panel of referees, whereby the ICC immediately agreed to view the case. However, Pycroft was later erased, the ICC stated that there was no valid reason to replace him.
Reports suggest that Pycroft simply transferred the BCCIS posture on the issue instead of instructing the two captains not to shake hands.
(Pycroft) did not violate match protocols, the ICC said.
He even helped in preventing possible shame for both captains by informing them that the organizers had decided to skip the handshake at the Worp.
Elsewhere, Cricket fans of Pakistan wrote and fake fake from former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on social media, which caused further indignation.
An impasse between the PCB and the ICC burst out, causing a flurry of e -mails, phone calls and accusations. The PCB threatened to withdraw completely from the tournament and stated that they would revise the participation of the Pakistan in the Asia cup if their requirements were to meet.
The inclusion of Pakistanis would have been an important blow for stakeholders and broadcasters, reportedly with the PCB income to lose AU $ 24 million in income if they withdrew from the tournament.
Spend against YearFormer Indian cricket Atul Wassan called the PCBS actions immature and juvenile.
They have become so shameless that they want to force us to shake hands, Wassan said.
They insulted themselves more after submitting the complaint. The complaint shows how immature and juvenile they are. Our message was clear that we played for the ecosystem, but not to expect anything from us anymore because we don't like you at all.
Wednesday ASIA CUP Match between Pakistan and hosts The United Arab Emirates was delayed for an hour when the PCB consulted during the next step, where the organization shared images of chairman Mohsin Naqvi who discussed his options with predecessors Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi.
The Pakistani players were told that they had to stay outside their planned departure in their hotel, which gave rise to speculation of a possible forfeiture declaration, but the game eventually continued, with Pycroft that the game officer.
Later on Wednesday, the PCB uploaded Gedempte Pycroftt images that with Agha, Hesson and Pakistan team manager Naved Akram Cheema, with the organization that claimed that the Zimbabwean officer had apologized for the handshake debacle. However, several sources suggested that Pycroft had offered a clarification instead of an apology.
The PCB also claimed that the ICC had agreed to conduct an investigation into the alleged violence code of Pycrofts, but the ICC never stimulated from its position that he was innocent in a misconduct.
In Lahore, Naqvi stated in a press conference that politics and sport cannot go together.
This is sport, and let it remain a sport, he said.
Cricket must be separate from this.
During the same press, Raja asked Pycrofts neutrality and claimed that the 69-year-old was the favorite for Team India.
He is a permanent fixer there when it comes to the Indian team, Raja said.
He is officially in 90 Indian games. This is flagrant, this is one -sided and it should not happen that way. This is a neutral platform.
I just hope that there is a better feeling.
Pycroft has organized 124 competitions for India compared to 102 for Pakistan.
Indias no-hand shake policy seems to continue on Sunday, which looms like another politically charged confrontation between cross-border rivals. In the meantime, the ICC reportedly overcomes disciplinary measures against Pakistan for misconduct and the violation of multiple tournament rules, including the filming of Wednesday meeting with Pycroft in a limited area.
Undoubtedly, the Asia cup is set for much more drama, on and next to the field.
Were ready for every challenge, Agha said Wednesday.
If we keep playing the way we have the last four months, be good against every side.
