Wyoming High School Football Week 3 Scoreboard: 18-20 September, 2025





The third week of the Wyoming High School football season 2025 has competitions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Four games are ranked teams that stand against each other. That includes a number 1 versus no. 2 Showdown in class 4a. In 3a, each ranked team plays a road race. This is also the last week of non-conference action for 3a and 9-man teams. Four schools will be confronted with opponents from adjacent States. 2025 Wyopreps week 3 football schedule Welcome to our football coreboard. Here you can find the game scores and notes to us. You can also listen or view a number of games by clicking on the links next to different games. Class 2a Final score: #5 Lingle-ft. Laramie 34 Shoshoni 31 – Doggers received a 45 -yard FG with 37 seconds. Class 1a 6-man Final score: Hulett 65 Meet 61 (conference game) – Red Devils win their first home game. Hulett scored with 19.5 seconds to get up by two scores. The Longhorns answered with a TD with 2 seconds left, but had no time anymore. Guernsey -Sunrise on #2 camp – cancelled Class 4a Final score: #1 Sheridan 27 #2 Cheyenne East 20 – 47 in a row for Sheridan! Final score: #4 Campbell County 20 #3 Natrona County 17 – Camels gathered from a 17-7 rest shortage. Final score: #5 Cheyenne Central 58 Cheyenne South 0 Final score: Laramie 23 Rock Springs 7 – Frude Runs for 141 and 2 TDs for Laramie. Final score: Thunder Basin 50 Kelly Walsh 17 Class 3a Final score: #2 Cody 63 Buffalo 9 Final score: #3 Riverton 41 Green River 21 Final score: #4 Douglas 47 Powell 7 Final score: #5 Lander 50 Evanston 18 Class 2a Rest: #2 Mountain View 33 #4 Cokeville 0 (conference game) – Buffalos improve to 4-0. They led 21-0 during the break. Final score: # 5 Therpolis 34 Gums 7 (conference game)) Final score: #1 Big Horn 60 Newcastle 22 (conference game)) Final score: #3 Lovell 25 Lyman 22 (conference game)) Final score: Pinedale 13 Worland 7 (conference game) – Wranglers get the GW TD with 13.7 seconds. Final score: Moorcroft 26 Tongue River 13 (conference game)) Final score: Upton -Sundance 31 wheatland 28 – OT ((conference game) – Mills with the GW 25 -Yard FG. Final score: Burns 24 Glenrock 6 (conference game)) Class 1a 9-man Final score: Rocky Mountain 42 #3 Saratoga 8 – It was 21-8 during the break. Final score: Southeast 48 Wyoming Indian 8 Final score: #1 Pine Bluffs 49 #2 Big Piney 25 Final score: #4 Graybull 50 Lusk 24 Final score: Wright 43 Wind River 14 Class 1a 6-man Final score: #3 Burlington 48 Ten Sleep 12 (conference game)) Out-of-state opponent Final score: Delta, CO 58 3A Rawlins 0 Final score: Yuma, CO 28 3A Torrington 27 Final score: 3a #1 Star Valley 42 Soda Springs, ID 8 – 25 in a row for the Braves. Final score: 3a Jackson 45 Bear Lake, ID 7 Read more football news from Wyopreps Hulett plays his first home evening match Wyopreps Coaches and Media Football Poll 9-17-25 Wyopreps Week 2 Football score Bord 2025 Wyopreps Coaches and Media Football Poll 9-10-25 Wyopreps footballs 9-7-25 Wyopreps week 1 football score plate 2025 Wyopreps Coaches and Media Football Poll 9-3-25 Wyopreps football classification on 9-2-25 Wyopreps Week 0 Football Coreboard 2025 Class 1a 6-man #5 FARSON-EN #4 Zoom, 1 p.m. (conference game)) Riverside on #1 Little Snake River, 2 p.m. Kaycee in Midwest, 6 pm (conference game)) Open Date: 1a 6-man Casper Christian, 1a 6-man Dubois Thunder Basin vs. Natrona County Football 2025 The Mustangs defeated the bolts in Gillette, 37-14. Credit gallery: Courtesy: Kellie Jo Allison Wheatland vs. Torrington Football 2025 The blazers defeated the Bulldogs, 48-3. Credit gallery: Courtesy: Randy Bell Pine Bluffs vs. Shoshoni 9-man football 2025 The Hornets organized the Wranglers on September 4, 2025 Credit gallery: Courtesy: Ashley Jessen Photography

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wyopreps.com/football-scoreboard-three-sept-2025-wyoming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos