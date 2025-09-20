College football line movements for week 4, including no. 9 Illinois at no. 19 Indiana

Two unbeaten Big ten teams who are looking for the College Football Playoff clashes when the No. 9 Illinois who fights Illini, on Saturday opposite the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IND.

Illinois (3-0) has been a popular choice to make the College Football Playoff since the end of last season. One reason is the schedule. After Saturday, the Illini figure must be favored in all remaining eight games, with the only exception against Ohio State on October 11.

In the meantime, De Hoosiers (3-0) are trying to reach the CFP for the second straight season. They also have a friendly schedule; After Saturday they are confronted with only two arranged teams (Oregonandpenn State).

Top sports booksHave made Indiana up to 6.5-point favorite about Illinois. The line has risen after opening at -5.5.

There are other games on the schedule of week 4 that have experienced a similar line movement. One point distribution has been moved more than a touchdown.

So how many have the point spreads moved in the week 4 matches? And are the line movements exaggerated reactions or market corrections? Here is a look at the IndianaIlinois game and four others who have seen an important line movement. Always east.

No. 17 Texas Tech at no. 16 Utah (afternoon Saturday)

Open:Utah -4

Current:Utah -3.5

The Red Raiders come from a 45-14 eregon State eruption that was not as close as the final score suggests, while the Utes arrive on Saturday for a 31-6 victory over Wyoming in a match that was 3-0 during the break. The money that comes in on Texas Tech is very logical. However, keep in mind that the Red Raiders will play their first road race of the season, and Rice-Eccles Stadium is a notoriously difficult place to play when coach Kyle Whitingham Utah has rolling, and he seems to have the Utes back to that level this year.

No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma (3.30 pm Saturday)

Open:Oklahoma K66

Current:Oklahoma K16.5

The audience likes favorites who can score, and the Sooners have certainly demonstrated that they can do that this season. That is at least part of the reason why this line has somewhat moved to Oklahoma. (The spread even got short on Friday.) But on Saturday the Sooners are finally confronted with a team that can hit its weight offensively; Auburn is an average of 37.0 points per game. Tigers -backers would be wise to wait until this line returns to -7, which is possible in view of the fact that it is heavily welcoming on the Oklahoma side.

Boise State at Air Force (7 pm Saturday)

Open:Boise State -4

Current:Boise State -11.5

This game contains the largest move of week 4. This line is gerocitized by more than a touchdown in favor of the Broncos and seems to be more a market correction than an overreaction. The Falcons, who have not reported any significant injuries, come from a 19-point loss for Utah State in a game in which they were 4-point favorites. The aggies were on average 8.4 meters per game in the game. In the meantime, Boise State recovered from his seasonal loss to South Florida with a 51-14 eruption of East Washington. Broncosbackers no longer get the best song, but laying the points still seems to be the right game.

No. 9 Illinois at no. 19 Indiana (7.30 pm Saturday)

Open:Indiana -5.5

Current:Indiana -6.5

This Big ten Showdown was opened at Hoosiers -4 at some sports books and quickly rose to this number. This seems to be a big overreaction for the fast start of Indiana until the season. Fernando Mendoza & Co. have surpassed their opponents 156-23, albeit against three nobodies. But Indiana has not confronted remotely with a defense close to the Illinis, which is in fifth place in the country in points per match (7.3), and Illinois has already won great on the road against a Power Four team (a 45-19 victory at Duke). There is a chance that this line will hit +7, so an Illinibacker must keep an eye on it.

Michigan State on USC (11 p.m. Saturday)

Open:USC -13

Current:USC -18.5

This is a classic example of recent results that move the line in an important way. Although the Spartans are 3-0, their victories are against a Werless Western Michigan team, Boston College (in double extension) and Youngstown State of the FCS. In the meantime, the Trojan horses have blown up their opponents with a combined 115 points. As a result, this line has exceeded the most important numbers of 14, 16 and 17. However, USC did not play much of a schedule (the best victory came over Purdue last week.)

If this game is under control, will the Trojan horses keep their first teamers in the game, knowing that their next three games against no. 9 are Illinois, no. 21 Michigan and no. 24 Notre Dame? Michigan State may have the chance to have a cover back doors, even if this game gets out of hand.