



Cary, NC Members of the Virginia Women's Tennis will compete on the Ita Ita All-American Championship 2025 September 20-28 in Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC The All-American is the first chance for players to qualify for this year's NCAA individual championships. Ten singles players are eligible for the NCAA Individual Championships (eight main drawing quarterfinalists and two feed-in comfort finalists) and four double teams (four main half-finalists). With the two finalists of the consolation singles who earn invitations for the NCAA Singles Championship, every main drawing player who drops a competition deserves a place in the Comfort, making it effective a double elimination tournament. Since 1983, the ITA All-American Championships for women have shown the NCAA Division I players of the Nations on the Nations and they have been a pioneer in Womens College Tennis. Moreover, the event has created milestones that have immediately influenced the popularity of collegial tennis of ladies over the years. Danielle Collins (2015) is the only Cavalier who wins the ITA All-American Singles title. Julia Elbaba was the finalist of Singles in 2012 and the consolation champion in 2013. Tournament updates and results will be posted on this page during the tournament.

Saturday, September 20 Martina Genis Salas and Isabelle Lacy both transferred to the second round of pre-qualification with straight victories. They play games on the second round on Sunday morning. If they win, they will play PQ -final on Sunday afternoon and try to continue to the qualifying round.

Agreements Singles

PQ160 – Martina Genis Salas (VA) Def. Estefania Gonzalez (Incarnate Word) 6-1, 6-3

PQ160 – Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. [21-seed] Anna-Marie Weissheim (UW) 6-0, 6-3

PQ80 – Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Maria de la Paz Alberto (Iowa St), Sunday

PQ80 – Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Jaquelyn Ogunwale (Miami), Sunday

