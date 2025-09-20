



St. Cloud, Minn. No. 13 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey (1-0-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) used three goals of the third period to run away from Lindenwood (MO.) and a 5-0 seasonal victory on Friday in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. The Huskies received goals from five different players, including two freshmen and 11 skaters, took a point, while second -year goalkeeper Emilia Kyrkkö (Nokia, Finland) registered a shutout of 18-save. The victory marks the first in the Mira Jalosuo era. No. 13 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey (1-0-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) used three goals of the third period to run away from Lindenwood (MO.) and a 5-0 seasonal victory on Friday in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. The Huskies received goals from five different players, including two freshmen and 11 skaters, took a point, while second -year goalkeeper(Nokia, Finland) registered a shutout of 18-save. The victory marks the first in theera. Scsu's first goal of the new season came over with less than 30 seconds in the first period when Junior Forward Alice Sauriol (Sherbrooke, Quebec) tore a shot along the Lu -net minder from the top of the left circle. The Huskies doubled their lead in the second period when Junior Forward Sofianna Sundelin (Ulvila, Finland) puts a deflection of the end board in the back of the net. The Huskies broke open the game in the third period and scored three goals. The first came in the first 90 seconds of the period in which Junior Forward Marie Moran (Lakeville, Minn.) Sloked in a long shot from the point by first -year defender Sydney Lamb (Lombard, ill.). Scsu went on Power Play for the first time in the third period and took advantage of a 5-on-3 situation in the last five seconds then first-year students Julianne Labbé (Wendake, Quebec) brought a longitudinal of Sundelin into the goal. Twenty seconds later colleague -first -year student Maria Mikaelyan (Moscow, Russia) also converted the Power Play and scored her first career goal on a snip from the point. St. Cloud State performed well in special teams and went perfectly on both the Penalty Kill (4-out-4) and Power Play (2-Uit-2). Top Husky's Sauriol opened the score for the Husky's and was an assist in a +2 version. She was called the first star of the game.

Sundelin placed a goal and an assist while skating to a +2 mark. She was called the second star of the game.

Kyrkkö stopped all 18 shots with which she was confronted and earned the Shutout victory. She was called the third star of the game and was named one of the WCA Brew Pub 3 Starts of the Night.

Second -year defender Siiri Yrjölä (Vantanta, Finland) and Lamb each registered two assists for a 2-point night. Note Scsu improves until 19-2-2 all time against Lindenwood and 9-1-0 Agaisnt the Lions in St. Cloud.

De Huskies won their sixth consecutive season opener and scored 5+ goals against (RV) St. Thomas for the first time since 31 January 2025.

Jalosuo earned her first victory as head coach of the program.

Sauriol recorded her 25 one Career help.

Career help. Sundelin's two points pushed her to 30 for her career.

Kyrkkö earned her fourth career -shutout, lowered her career goals against an average of 1.88 and improved her career saving percentage to .928.

Yrjölä placed her first career multi-assist/multi-point game and skated for a career-best +2 mark.

Lamb included the first two assists/points of her career in her debut.

Moran registered the fifth point (third goal) of her career.

Labbé and Mikaelyan scored their first career goals in their debut, both came to the Power Play.

Junior defender Sydney Bryant (Traverse City, Mich.) And first -year defender Maélie Pion (Sherbrooke, Quebec) Each made an assist for their first collegial point. Pion made her collegial debut.

(Traverse City, Mich.) And first -year defender (Sherbrooke, Quebec) Each made an assist for their first collegial point. Pion made her collegial debut. Redshirt Junior Vooruit Laura Zimmermann (Ringgenberg, Switzerland) tense her 15 one Career help.

(Ringgenberg, Switzerland) tense her 15 Career help. Junior Vooruit Payton Holloway (Tomah, Wis.) And Sidney Jackel (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Every debuted in a Scsu sweater after switching during the low season.

(Tomah, Wis.) And (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Every debuted in a Scsu sweater after switching during the low season. First -year student Lily Erickson (Reed, Minn.), Raili Mustone (Kalajoki, Finland) and Payton Remick (Roseau, Minn.) Together with Redshirt First -year Myah Kroegerer (Stillwater, Minn.) All have made their collegial debut. Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUHZDN5V8GE PRESS CONFERENCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uaifkianuk Next The Huskies will close their series on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Lindenwood in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Links to each coverage option can be found on the SCSU ladies' hockey schedule page. Stay on St. Cloud State Women's Hockey for the last place last place Twitter” Instagram And Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scsuhuskies.com/news/2025/9/20/womens-hockey-mira-jalosuo-earns-first-win-as-head-coach-as-no-13-st-cloud-state-womens-hockey-routs-lindenwood-5-0-in-season-opener The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos