Sports
Pennsylvania High School Football Scores before September 19, 2025
On Friday evening high school football started in Pennsylvania.
Week four of the 2025 football season is underway, with dozens of matches in the entire state.
This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from the whole state when they arrive on Friday.
Week 4 Pennsylvania High School Football Scores
Albert Gallatin 46, Uniontown 10
Aliquippa 21, Penn Hills
Altoona 14, Central Dauphin East 0
Ambridge 42, Greensburg Salem 32
Apollo-Ridge 22, Shady Side Academy 14
Armstrong 17, Greater Latrobe High School 14
Athens 54, North Penn-Mansfield 13
Avonworth 48, Hopewell 14
Bald Eagle 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Beaver Falls 8, Mohawk 6
Bellwood-Antis 26, Tyrone 7
Bentworth 42, Bethlehem Center 7
Berks Catholic 35, Lancaster Catholic 6
Berlin-Brothers Valley 16, Northern Bedford 0
Bermudian Springs 30, Delone Catholic High School 7
Berwick 56, Hanover Area 19
Bethel Park 51, Trinity Washington 35
Bethlehem Freedom 51, William Allen High School 13
Bethlehem Liberty 42, Allentown Dieruff 0
Big Spring 27, GreenCastle Antrim 17
Bisschop Guilfoyle 49, Central Martinsburg 7
Bishop McCort 55, Somerset 7
Bishop McDevitt 49, Carlisle 0
Bishop Shanahan 35, Unionville 34
Blackhawk 49, Yough 6
Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 0
Bowston Conotton Valley, Ohio 46, Brownsville 7
Latin 22 for boys, Philadelphia Central 14
Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 14
Camp Hill Trinity 17, Milton Hershey 6
Canon-McMillan 21, MT Lebanon 6
Cardinal O'hara 34, Smyrna, del. 14
Central Bucks East 7, Pennsbury 0
Central York 56, Zuidwestern 17
Chartiers Valley 22, Hampton 13
Chestnut Ridge 35, Bedford 7
Clarion Area High School 30, BrockWay 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 46, Curwensville 20
Conemaugh Township 39, Portage Area 6
Conestoga Valley 29, Spring Grove 7
Crestwood 58, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 14
Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 15
Dallastown 56, Northeastern 7
Danville 28, Milton 17
Dover 21, Susquehannock 7
Downingtown West High School 38, Avon Grove 7
Dubois 42, St. Marys 13
Dunmore 43, Carbondale 14
East Pennboro 35, Boiling Springs 7
Easton 42, Emmaus 7
Elizabeth-Forward 57, Baldwin 0
Ellwood City 28, Freedom 14
Elwood City Riverside 40, New Brighton 6
Erie McDowell 65, Meadville 47
Everett 40, Clear Spring, MD. 7
Executive 46, Biglerville 26
Fort Cherry 55, Monessen 6
Freeport 34, Burrell 7
Garnet Valley 19, Marple Newtown 14
Gateway 33, Franklin Regional 28
Greater Johnstown High School 24, Westmont Hilltop 6
Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Brentwood 6
Grove City 14, Fort Leboeuf 6
Halifax 14, Buchanan 10
Hamburg 21, Kutztown 20
Hanover 21, York Catholic 7
Haverford High School 10, Strath Haven 6
Hickory 26, Erie 23
Hollidayburg 49, Mifflinburg 14
Hughsville 18, Midd-West 7
Huntingdon 28, Clearfield 27
Indiana 41, Derry 34
Jersey Shore 42, Shikellamy 14
Lackawanna Trail 49, Mid Valley 27
Lakeland (PA) 42, Susquehanna 7
Laurel 40, Rochester 0
Leechburg 36, Jeannette 27
Line Mountain 33, Upper Dauphin 20
Loyalsock 32, Bloomsburg 23
MD School for the Deaf, MD. 56, Girard College 0
Malvern Prep 17, Salesianum, del. 14
Manheim Central 20, Conrad Weiser 7
Manheim Township 35, Hempfield 13
Marian Catholic High School 35, Mahanoy 13
Marion Center 38, West Shamokin 0
Mars 29, Montour 21
Mechanicsburg 35, Gettysburg 14
Meyersdale 27, Tussey Mountain 12
Montgomery 54, Canton 0
Montoursville 27, Mount Carmel Area High School 0
Morgantown, W.Va. 48, Connellsville 21
Mount Pleasant 49, Laurel Highlands 0
Mount Union High School 34, Moshannon Valley 19
Muhlenberg 35, Governor Mifflin 17
New Oxford 40, York Suburban 18
North Allegheny 20, Norwin 17
North Hills 56, Fox Chapel 7
North Schuylkill 36, Jim Thorpe 14
Noord -LeHigh 37, Palmerton 25
Northwestern Lehigh 50, Lehighton 0
Oil City 56, FairView 0
Our -Life of Sacred Heart 40, Ligonier Valley 6
Panther Valley 41, Pottsville Nativity 24
Parkland 42, Nazareth Area 6
Penn Cambria 36, Central Cambria 0
Penn-Trafford 42, Kiski 0
Pennridge 34, North Penn 10
Peters Township 28, West Allegheny 0
Pine Grove 28, Shenandoah Valley 26
Pine-Richland 56, Plum 14
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Hempfield Area 7
Pittston 36, Dallas 35, OT
Pleasant Valley 35, East Stroudsburg South 6
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 44, Penn Wood 0
Purchase rule 14, Penns Manor 0
Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 36, Carrick 30
Red Land 47, Northern York 7
Reynolds 59, LakeView 12
Richland 33, Forest Hills 7
Ridley 35, Radnor 0
Schuylkill Valley 34, Little Valley 6
Seneca Valley 31, Moon 23
Serra Catholic 39, Summit Academy 6
Shamokin 35, Central Mountain 7
Shippenburg 21, Mifflin County 6
Souderon 49, Quakertown 12
South Allegheny 56, South Park 7
South Fayette 28, Belle Vernon 7
South Williamsport 55, Wyalusing 0
Southern Columbia 48, Central Columbia 0
Zuid -LeHigh 35, Pottsville 17
Southmoreland 28, Ringgold 7
State College 40, Chambersburg 0
Tamaqua 42, Salisbury 6
Tennent 22, Lancaster McCaskey 6
The Haverford School 28, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 24
Troy 44, Towanda 0
United Valley 49, Conemaugh Valley 0
Upper Perkiomen 31, Pottsgrove 0
Upper St Clair 17, McKeensport 14
Valley View 49, Honsdale 8
Warrior Run 29, Lewisburg 24
Warwick 38, Cocalico 8
Washington 49, Sto-Rox 6
Wellsboro 37, Cowanesque Valley 15
West Greene 40, Mapletown 0
Western Beaver 46, Union Area 14
Western Wayne 21, Old Forge 14
Whitehall 56, Northampton 49
Wilkes-Barre 42, West Scranton 14
William Penn High School 52, Red Lion 20
Williamsport 29, Selinsgrove 23
Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 62, Cedar Crest 20
Windber 27, North Star 19
Woodland Hills 41, Shaler 7
Edison 18, Vaux Big Picture 8 (Thursday)
Pocono Mountain West 21, East Stroudsburg North 0 (Thursday)
Riverside 60, Montrose 6 (Thursday)
Schuylkill Haven 48, Minersville 38 (Thursday)
Susquehanna Township 35, Steelton-Highspire 20 (Thursday)
Twin Valley 49, Octorara 7 (Thursday)
WPIAL HOUGE SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPETIONS ON KDKA+
KDKA+ will be broadcast this season WPIAL football matches in the regular season As part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.
The competitions are planned to be broadcast every Friday until 24 October, with a kick -off planned at 7 p.m. every week. The games are on Simulcast Kdka.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh Streaming Service.
|
[email protected]
