Pennsylvania High School Football Scores before September 19, 2025





On Friday evening high school football started in Pennsylvania. Week four of the 2025 football season is underway, with dozens of matches in the entire state. This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from the whole state when they arrive on Friday. Week 4 Pennsylvania High School Football Scores Albert Gallatin 46, Uniontown 10 Aliquippa 21, Penn Hills Altoona 14, Central Dauphin East 0 Ambridge 42, Greensburg Salem 32 Apollo-Ridge 22, Shady Side Academy 14 Armstrong 17, Greater Latrobe High School 14 Athens 54, North Penn-Mansfield 13 Avonworth 48, Hopewell 14 Bald Eagle 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 14 Beaver Falls 8, Mohawk 6 Bellwood-Antis 26, Tyrone 7 Bentworth 42, Bethlehem Center 7 Berks Catholic 35, Lancaster Catholic 6 Berlin-Brothers Valley 16, Northern Bedford 0 Bermudian Springs 30, Delone Catholic High School 7 Berwick 56, Hanover Area 19 Bethel Park 51, Trinity Washington 35 Bethlehem Freedom 51, William Allen High School 13 Bethlehem Liberty 42, Allentown Dieruff 0 Big Spring 27, GreenCastle Antrim 17 Bisschop Guilfoyle 49, Central Martinsburg 7 Bishop McCort 55, Somerset 7 Bishop McDevitt 49, Carlisle 0 Bishop Shanahan 35, Unionville 34 Blackhawk 49, Yough 6 Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 0 Bowston Conotton Valley, Ohio 46, Brownsville 7 Latin 22 for boys, Philadelphia Central 14 Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 14 Camp Hill Trinity 17, Milton Hershey 6 Canon-McMillan 21, MT Lebanon 6 Cardinal O'hara 34, Smyrna, del. 14 Central Bucks East 7, Pennsbury 0 Central York 56, Zuidwestern 17 Chartiers Valley 22, Hampton 13 Chestnut Ridge 35, Bedford 7 Clarion Area High School 30, BrockWay 0 Claysburg-Kimmel 46, Curwensville 20 Conemaugh Township 39, Portage Area 6 Conestoga Valley 29, Spring Grove 7 Crestwood 58, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 14 Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 15 Dallastown 56, Northeastern 7 Danville 28, Milton 17 Dover 21, Susquehannock 7 Downingtown West High School 38, Avon Grove 7 Dubois 42, St. Marys 13 Dunmore 43, Carbondale 14 East Pennboro 35, Boiling Springs 7 Easton 42, Emmaus 7 Elizabeth-Forward 57, Baldwin 0 Ellwood City 28, Freedom 14 Elwood City Riverside 40, New Brighton 6 Erie McDowell 65, Meadville 47 Everett 40, Clear Spring, MD. 7 Executive 46, Biglerville 26 Fort Cherry 55, Monessen 6 Freeport 34, Burrell 7 Garnet Valley 19, Marple Newtown 14 Gateway 33, Franklin Regional 28 Greater Johnstown High School 24, Westmont Hilltop 6 Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Brentwood 6 Grove City 14, Fort Leboeuf 6 Halifax 14, Buchanan 10 Hamburg 21, Kutztown 20 Hanover 21, York Catholic 7 Haverford High School 10, Strath Haven 6 Hickory 26, Erie 23 Hollidayburg 49, Mifflinburg 14 Hughsville 18, Midd-West 7 Huntingdon 28, Clearfield 27 Indiana 41, Derry 34 Jersey Shore 42, Shikellamy 14 Lackawanna Trail 49, Mid Valley 27 Lakeland (PA) 42, Susquehanna 7 Laurel 40, Rochester 0 Leechburg 36, Jeannette 27 Line Mountain 33, Upper Dauphin 20 Loyalsock 32, Bloomsburg 23 MD School for the Deaf, MD. 56, Girard College 0 Malvern Prep 17, Salesianum, del. 14 Manheim Central 20, Conrad Weiser 7 Manheim Township 35, Hempfield 13 Marian Catholic High School 35, Mahanoy 13 Marion Center 38, West Shamokin 0 Mars 29, Montour 21 Mechanicsburg 35, Gettysburg 14 Meyersdale 27, Tussey Mountain 12 Montgomery 54, Canton 0 Montoursville 27, Mount Carmel Area High School 0 Morgantown, W.Va. 48, Connellsville 21 Mount Pleasant 49, Laurel Highlands 0 Mount Union High School 34, Moshannon Valley 19 Muhlenberg 35, Governor Mifflin 17 New Oxford 40, York Suburban 18 North Allegheny 20, Norwin 17 North Hills 56, Fox Chapel 7 North Schuylkill 36, Jim Thorpe 14 Noord -LeHigh 37, Palmerton 25 Northwestern Lehigh 50, Lehighton 0 Oil City 56, FairView 0 Our -Life of Sacred Heart 40, Ligonier Valley 6 Panther Valley 41, Pottsville Nativity 24 Parkland 42, Nazareth Area 6 Penn Cambria 36, ​​Central Cambria 0 Penn-Trafford 42, Kiski 0 Pennridge 34, North Penn 10 Peters Township 28, West Allegheny 0 Pine Grove 28, Shenandoah Valley 26 Pine-Richland 56, Plum 14 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Hempfield Area 7 Pittston 36, Dallas 35, OT Pleasant Valley 35, East Stroudsburg South 6 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 44, Penn Wood 0 Purchase rule 14, Penns Manor 0 Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 36, Carrick 30 Red Land 47, Northern York 7 Reynolds 59, LakeView 12 Richland 33, Forest Hills 7 Ridley 35, Radnor 0 Schuylkill Valley 34, Little Valley 6 Seneca Valley 31, Moon 23 Serra Catholic 39, Summit Academy 6 Shamokin 35, Central Mountain 7 Shippenburg 21, Mifflin County 6 Souderon 49, Quakertown 12 South Allegheny 56, South Park 7 South Fayette 28, Belle Vernon 7 South Williamsport 55, Wyalusing 0 Southern Columbia 48, Central Columbia 0 Zuid -LeHigh 35, Pottsville 17 Southmoreland 28, Ringgold 7 State College 40, Chambersburg 0 Tamaqua 42, Salisbury 6 Tennent 22, Lancaster McCaskey 6 The Haverford School 28, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 24 Troy 44, Towanda 0 United Valley 49, Conemaugh Valley 0 Upper Perkiomen 31, Pottsgrove 0 Upper St Clair 17, McKeensport 14 Valley View 49, Honsdale 8 Warrior Run 29, Lewisburg 24 Warwick 38, Cocalico 8 Washington 49, Sto-Rox 6 Wellsboro 37, Cowanesque Valley 15 West Greene 40, Mapletown 0 Western Beaver 46, Union Area 14 Western Wayne 21, Old Forge 14 Whitehall 56, Northampton 49 Wilkes-Barre 42, West Scranton 14 William Penn High School 52, Red Lion 20 Williamsport 29, Selinsgrove 23 Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 62, Cedar Crest 20 Windber 27, North Star 19 Woodland Hills 41, Shaler 7 Edison 18, Vaux Big Picture 8 (Thursday) Pocono Mountain West 21, East Stroudsburg North 0 (Thursday) Riverside 60, Montrose 6 (Thursday) Schuylkill Haven 48, Minersville 38 (Thursday) Susquehanna Township 35, Steelton-Highspire 20 (Thursday) Twin Valley 49, Octorara 7 (Thursday) WPIAL HOUGE SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPETIONS ON KDKA+ KDKA+ will be broadcast this season WPIAL football matches in the regular season As part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series. The competitions are planned to be broadcast every Friday until 24 October, with a kick -off planned at 7 p.m. every week. The games are on Simulcast Kdka.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh Streaming Service. More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/pennsylvania-high-school-football-scores-september-19-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos