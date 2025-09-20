India and Pakistan want to avoid controversy prior to their crucial Super Fours match on the Asia Cup 2025, while the political consequences of their previous match continue to overshadow the cricket tournament in Dubai.

Pakistan canceled their pre-match news conference one hour before the planned time one hour before the planned time, while Indias captain Suryakumar Yadav was awarded the no handshake Row when he spoke with the media after his teams won Oman on Friday.

The game on Sunday between the South Asian Aartsbruden will be their second meeting in eight days, with the winner going a step closer to the final of the tournaments on 28 September.

While the political statements and off-field actions continue to influence the preparations for the upcoming Super Fours competition after the collision of 14 September, both camps have taken steps to prevent further consequences and to protect the players against controversy.

When Yadav was asked to comment on the handshake row after his team's last group stage on Friday evening, he answered by saying: the [the match] Will be a good game between the ball and the bat.

He added that HES asked his players to close the sound for the match against Pakistan.

Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep, said the India captain.

It is easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult.

After explicitly made political statements after his teams won Pakistan on Sunday, the 35-year-old chose to perform similar comments of similar comments a day before their second game.

We stand with all the victims of Pahalgam's terror attack and with their families, and we are committed this victory to our brave armed forces who participated in Operation Sindoor, said the 35-year-old when he was asked if his teams decided not to shake hands with Pakistani players against the spirit of Cricket.

Yadav referred to the Indian armed forces several rocket attacks at six locations in Pakistan.

India said the rockets were a reaction to the attack on April 22 on tourists in Kashmir rated by the Indian in Pahalgam, killing 26 men. An armed group called The Resistance Front (TRF), which requires independence for Kashmir, claimed responsibility for the attack, but India claimed Pakistani involvement.

Pakistan denied every role in the attacks and asked for an independent investigation to be conducted.

Two days later, Pakistan responded to the rocket attacks by attacking military installations on the border with India and Kashmir rated by India, at least four facilities.

The conflict ended four days later, thanks to an internationally closed-fire-fire.

While the exchange of air fire came to a halt, the diplomatic ties remained suspended between the neighbors, and the political tension flowed into cricket while Indias players walked off the field without shaking hands with their opposition.

A few moments later, Pakistan players wicked into a group and waited for the Indian team and the support staff to shake hands, just like the norm at the end of cricket matches.

The Indian contingent, however, only shook hands with each other before they walked into their dressing room and closed the door while the waiting Pakistani players watched.

Shortly after the events unfolded, the manager of Pakistan Naveed Akram Cheema filed a protest against the actions of the Indian cricket teams with Andy Pycroft, an accredited competition referee of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistan claimed that Pycroft did not clearly communicate the decision of the Indian teams not to participate in the handshake, an action they called in violation of the spirit of Cricket.

Pakistan demanded the removal of Pycrofts as Match referee for their remaining matches in the tournament, but later reached an agreement with the ICC and Pycroftt officially the last group match of Pakistans against the United Arab Emirates (VAA) on Wednesday.

The Pakistan-Uae match was delayed for an hour, because officials from the ICC and Pakistan team management held a meeting in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium before the competition.

The ICC's Match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologized to the manager and captain of the Pakistan Cricket team, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

Andy Pycroft mentioned the incident of 14 September as a result of miscommunication.

The PCB also said that the ICC has expressed the willingness to conduct an investigation into the code of conduct that took place during the match of 14 September, referring to Pycrofts request to Pakistan and India Captains to avoid the usual handshake at the toss, the PCB claims that the laws of the game have been written down.

A source within the ICC, however, told Jazeera that Pycroft did not apologize to Pakistan and only clarified his position.

The source also said that the ICC had investigated the issue and concluded that it was not justified against the Zimbabwean match referee.

The Zimbabwean competition officer will also be in charge of the Sundays India-Pakistan competition.