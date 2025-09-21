



No. 8 Michigan opened his Big Ten Slate with a 5-0 win against Michigan State in Ocker Field; It was UM's fifth consecutive victory and third shutout this season.

UM scored four of his five goals from the penalty corner; Emmy Tran Two, while Juliette Manzur ” Maxine Rogge And Abby Tamer placed one per piece.

Hala Silverstein And Caylie McMahon Combined for the shutout, while Michigan de Spartans kept only eight shots and two on goal. Ann Arbor, me. -The number 8 Ranked University of Michigan Field Hockey Team started on Friday evening (September 19) for 1,012 fans at Phyllis Ocker Field with a decisive 5-0 win against in-state rival Michigan State. The Wolverines expanded their wins to five games; It was their third shutout over the play. Four of the five goals from Michigan came from the corner attack and fifth -year senior Emmy Tran Earn two of them for her first goals of the season. She added both markings and tipped in first -year student Maxine Rogge 's shot from the top of the bow on the 20:13 Mark before you in a shot high in the declining seconds of the fourth at 59:57. The Wolverines rose four fits on the last, zigzag the ball through the middle and culminated with Tran's Chipschot from the left pole. Junior Payton Maloney earned an assist at the last pass. Tran became the 12th different Wolverine player who scored this season, only two shy of their total from the entire season. Junior Juliette Manzur Realized the first and winning goal of the 16: 00-Slechts for a minute in the second quarter and four minutes before the first goal of Tran-with its own One-Timer for the MSU cage. Second -year Eva Bondardy Hammer a freestyle of the right sidelines; It took high from a Spartan stick and came straight to Junior Esmée de Willigen On the MSU 25. The Willigen drove the circle and donated to Manzur, who wiped it for her fourth goal this season. Michigan (5-1, 1-0 Big ten) also made the corner goals late in the third and early and early fourth. Rye buried the direct shot from the top of the bow at 41:34 for her second marker of the season. Tran and graduate student Claire Taylor Earning assists on the insert and stop, respectively. Graduate student Abby Tamer took advantage of a big scrum for the MSU-Cage to hit one on the 47:45 in the fourth-hair team-best fifth goal in the last five games. The Spartan goalkeeper stopped the first shot and rebound attempts before MSU (3-3, 0-1 Big Ten) tried to erase, and the ball squeezed the left post, where Tamer High Dwarskooi stopped in the net. Michigan surpassed the Spartans 23-8 and outdated 12-4. Junior/second -year Hala Silverstein and graduate student Caylie McMahon Combined for the shutout with two rescues – both by McMahon in the second half – while MSU goalkeeper Lyra Gavino stopped eight of 13 um -Schoten on goal. Michigan will close his weekend Homstand against James Madison at 1 p.m. on Sunday (September 21) on Ocker Field. The game is streamed live on B1G+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2025/9/19/field-hockey-wolverines-blank-rival-msu-in-big-ten-opener The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos