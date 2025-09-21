Hunter Table Tennis Table | Nixon Biljarts Brushed Walnut Final





Nixon Biljart Jager Table Tennis table in brushed walnut The Hunter Table Tennis Table from Nixon Billiards brings energy, laughter and exactly the right amount of rivalry to your house. With his daring tapered leg design And warm brushed walnut finish, this table changes from all the space where bragging is won and stories are told. From casual family balls to all-out weekend tournaments, De Jager keeps the pleasure of rolling long after the last point. Functions Brushed walnut finish with a versatile, timeless style

Clear tapered leg design that makes a daring explanation

Flexible play area for consistent, energetic gameplay

Perfect for family evenings, parties and friendly competitions

White glove delivery and professional installation required (Service costs not included in a stated price) Dimensions General size: 108 “L x 60” W x 30 “H | Weight: 220 pounds Why you will love it De Jager is not just a table tennis setup – it's a reason to collect. Imagine the sound of paddles that touch, friends cheer and someone who called for a rematch before you even completed the last game. Whether it is a fast weekday rally or a weekend match that takes hours, this table brings people together and keeps the excitement alive.

Processing and shipping time Everything in stock tables will be shipped within 48-72 hours. Once shipped, hold 1-2 weeks before arrival in the installation program. A representative will contact you if your selected product has a longer lead time. You will receive your tracking number as soon as we pick up by the freight carrier. Orders without a white-glove installation are sent with free freight delivery. All freight items are fully insured. The courier will contact you to plan a handy drop -time.

Please read how you can accept your migration freight shipping. What is White Glove installation? Your product will be delivered directly to certified billiards technicians in your region. A representative with Sawyer Twain will contact you to coordinate the delivery and professional installation of your pool table after the production is completed and your items are ready to send. Once shipped, hold 1-2 weeks before arrival in the installation program. Installation agreements are made directly with your local installation company. This can be changed during the holidays and other busy periods.

Please read how you can accept your migration freight shipping. What is Pro installation? If you choose to have a professional installation, your item will be delivered via Curbside Freight. After the delivery, an installation program will come to your home to complete the setup. Upon arrival, the installers will loosen everything and ask you in which room you want your new table to be set. Please note, all contact details are shared while your item is on its way.

