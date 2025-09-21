



Madison, Wis. Head coach Michael Locksley has repeatedly made clear what Maryland Football has to do to take the next step: defeat the Big Tiens Blue Blood programs. Wisconsin was no exception. The Terps were 0-4 in its four matchups with the badgers since they participated at the conference. That changed Saturday. Maryland entered the Camp Randall Stadium and not only beat the badgers, but dominated them in all three phases of the game and built a three score lead during the break. The second half was slow, but a 62-Yard Touchdown bomb from Malik Washington to Shaleak Knotts in the last frame sealed Marylands Statement 27-10 Road victory to start playing the conference. 27 points were most of the Terps once scored in a match against Wisconsin. Big ten Road victories are not easy to find, said Locksley. Really loved the physicality with which we played during the defense, [we] I made just enough playing about attack and took advantage of a few things they gave us. Anticipation on Wisconsin Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. The adoption of his former team was high. The Redshirt Senior missed two games and was mentioned as doubtful in the game, but Badgers head coach Luke Fickell called Edwards the Starter Pregame. But Edwards bumped off the field on the second stage of Wisconsins and did not return. Back -Up Danny Histile was underwhelming of relief and completed 14 of 22 passes for 120 yards and an interception. Much of it was due to a phenomenal show through the Terps defense. Their front seven lived in the Achterveld and got new seasonal heights in bags (six), Quarterback Haast (six) and tackles for loss (10). Hospital was visibly rattled by the fourth quarter. First -year Zahir Mathis Marylands started the first half attack on the first ride of the match, which rose above the line to immediately return Wisconsin's field target attempt in the ground. Messiah Delhomme blocked his second consecutive week one point later in the quarter and did this to a dominant quarter for Marylands Special Teams unit. If you are talking about knowing and understanding the character of a team, you look at how they play special teams, Locksley said. I think we have done that at a high level in the last three weeks. Onidl's first pass attempt after Edwards had left the game, was a deep ball that hung in the air and landed in the hands of Jalen Huskey, who brought it back five meters of line in Wisconsins. Wisconsin did not let Maryland work hard to score opportunities in the first half. Both Terps-Touchdown drives started well within Badgers Territory of blocked stairs, and Sean Oaires Field Goal was founded in the last quarters by a 48-yard bomb from Malik Washington to a wide open Octavian Smith Jr. And when Wisconsin created offensive momentum, sloppy mistakes stuck it before points were collected. Outside Mathis Blocked Kick, two bad snaps from Redshirt First -year Center Ryan Cory ended up for injured starter Jake Renfro prematurely promising ties. Wisconsins Only offensive output came to the second half of a field goal and a TouchDown pass with less than a minute in the game. 1. Washington flashing but inconsistent. The best moments of the first -year Saturday were fantastic. His 62-Yard Dolk to Knotts was perhaps his best throw of the year, and three long balls to Smith were perfectly placed and resulted in a big win. But Washington sometimes quickly and easily hurried under the throws, which led to bad mistakes. Multiple passes could have leaded to turnover, including one on an impact pass that fell into the Cornerback of Wisconsin. He did enough to win, but Washington would like to see the easy things routine to move forward in the game of the conference. 2. HIMAL has damage to the damage with its legs. The only area that struggled Marylands defense was to defend designed Quarterback runs. Undeils Box score Hurger statistics are not impressive because of the amount of bag of yards he took, but he extended several discs with his legs. It is not an enormous concern, but it is an area that Maryland has to clean up against modern violations. 3. Injuries in abundance, but nothing important. An abundance of Terps suffered on Saturday on Saturday, including Daniel Wingate, Zahir Mathis, Eyan Thomas, Nahsir Taylor and Octavian Smith Jr. Taylor was the only one who did not return to the game. 0 Comments

