



Nashville, Tenn. On the second day of the Belmont/Lipscomb Invitational in the Music City, the tennis team of the University of Belmont University won victories in three of the four double matches versus East -Kentucky after taking a few singles matches from LipsComb. De Bruins started on Saturday with a double extraction of second -year -olds Jessica Popiol and freshmen Mia Jones Against East Tennessee State University. Popiol and Jones defeated the Audelie Lesauvage of the Buccaneers and Ksenija Rage 7-5 in the Doubles session of the morning, for both Jones and senior Libbie Hamilton Meed three set of triumphs against the bisons in Singles Play. Hamilton conquered the opening set in a tie-graker with a 6-2 second set and a 10-4 third set Super Tiebreaker to get past Lipscombs Leena Hamdan. In the meantime, Jones the Martina Bovio 14-12 of the Bisons survived in the decisive third set Super Tiebreaker. All eight Singles matches from Belmont were played on the other side of Belmont Boulevard in the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center of LipsComb. In the session of the afternoon against the colonels, Redshirt first -year student Savannah Webster collaborated with Popiol for a 6-4 victory such as the tandems of Jones and graduated Tapia-Cruz Sky (6-3) and Junior Emma Grant and freshmen Annika Warkentin (6-4) also conquered. De Bruins wrap the Belmont/Lipscomb Invitational on Sunday morning by taking the bisons in Doubles on LipsComb at 10.00 am Belmont will then play Eastern Kentucky in Singles in the Beaman Family Tennis Complex at 11 am Full scores of the Saturday matches of De Bruins can be found below. Belmont/Lipscomb Invitational Double Alessandra Caceres/ Mariangel Estrala (Etsu) def. Savannah Webster / Tapia-Cruz Sky (Belmont), 6-4

Mia Jones / Jessica Popiol (Belmont) Def. Audelie Lesauvage/Ksenija Rage (Etsu), 7-5

Sadbaroy Kholdarova (MTSU)/Niyati Kukreti (Etsu) def. Hana Sokolovic / Jeladze Ketevan (Belmont), 6-4

Karen Yibirin/Szilation method (MTSU) def. Emma Grant / Libbie Hamilton (Belmont), 6-0

Savannah Webster / Jessica Popiol (Belmont) Def. Masha Fedenko/Ceylin Ipek (Eku), 6-4

Mia Jones / Tapia-Cruz Sky (Belmont) Def. Sasha Parkhomenko/Mariia Triska (Eku), 6-3

Marilou Cote/Zhansaya Bakytzhan (Eku) def. Libbie Hamilton / Jeladze Ketevan (Belmont), 7-6 (3)

Emma Grant / Annika Warkentin (Belmont) Def. Priya Harris/Out Elit Olcer (ECU), 6-4 Singles Mariia Dolzhenko (LipsComb) def. Savannah Webster (Belmont), 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4)

Deborah Dominguez Collado (LipsComb) def. Jessica Popiol (Belmont), 6-1, 6-1

Mia Jones (Belmont) Def. Martina Bovio (Lipscomb), 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (14-12)

Serafima Bobrovnikova (Lipscomb) def. Tapia-Cruz Sky (Belmont), 6-2, 6-4

Sofiia Zhylchuk (Lipscomb) def. Hana Sokolovic (Belmont), 6-3, 7-5

Kameliia Tytarenko (LipsComb) def. Jeladze Ketevan (Belmont), 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4)

Libbie Hamilton (Belmont) Def. Leena Hamdan (Lipscomb), 6-7 (2), 6-2, 1-0 (10-4)

Alina Cherniaiev (Lipscomb) def. Emma Grant (Belmont), 6-1, 6-1 How to follow Follow Belmont Women's Tennis on social media @Belmontwtennison X, formerly Twitter,@BelmontwtennisOn Instagram andBelmont DamestnisOn Facebook for full reporting about the Bruins. Stay informed of all Belmont athletic programs via theOfficial app from the Belmont BruinsBoth available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. #Itsbrintime

