



Providence, RI – The Brown Field Hockey team (1-3, 0-1) opened on Saturday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field with a 3-1 loss with a 3-1 loss for no. 18 Yale (5-0, 1-0). The Brown Field Hockey team (1-3, 0-1) opened on Saturday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field with a 3-1 loss with a 3-1 loss for no. 18 Yale (5-0, 1-0). The bulldogs surpass the bears 4-1 in the opening quarter, two from Yale's shots were continued Ellie Parker . Brown's only shot from the first quarter came from Lizzie Loftus . The bears opened the scoring of 57 seconds in the second quarter. For a chance of a penalty, Lucy Adams the ball passed on to Mia Karine Myklebust who took the ball Lexi Pellegrino And Pellegrino could find the back of the net. The 27th career goal of Pellegrino brought her in fifth place in program history, the 59 career points of Pellegrino are bound for the ninth in program history. The goal of Pellegrino was Brown's fifth goal for a penalty corner this season, the Bears came in the state in 10th place in the Nationaal attack criminal court this weekend. Brown shot Yale 5-2 in the second quarter, while he generated five channel-corners. Parker made one stop in the second to keep Brown at the front on the way to the second half. The Bulldogs tied the match at a 57 seconds in the second half at a goal from Lauren Venter. Yale held Brown without a shot in the third quarter when the game entered the last quarter that there was one. Parker made two saves early in the fourth, so that the game was tied on one. The Bulldogs broke through and took a 2-1 lead at 4:25 in the fourth on a goal of Poppy Beales. Yale had the chance to extend his lead to 3-1 with 6:50, a penalty stroke by Hettie Whittington was refused by Kylee del Monte He came in to defend the penalty stroke.After the penalty stroke, Parker came back into the game and made another save, Parker was drawn for an extra player on the field and Yale challenged the brown empty Net to take a 3-1 lead. Parker ended with six Saves, the second most in one match this season. Pellegrino has scored in back-to-back matches, her two goals lead the bears, her five points also lead the bears. Brown returns to action on Sunday, September 21 when they welcome Stonehill in Goldberger Family Field at 1 p.m. Brown University Sports Foundation The Brown University Sports Foundation (Busf) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a crucial role in improving the student athlete experience. This is possible through philanthropic support of our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Your gift via the Sports Foundation can immediately affect today's brown bears, so that they can excel in the classroom and, more importantly, in the community. Click on here For more information about how you can support the bears. Follow us on social

Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last @Brownu_bears on X and @Brownu_bears On Instagram. Pretend Brownubears on Facebook and subscribe to the Brownathletics Youtube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2025/9/20/field-hockey-opens-ivy-league-play-with-3-1-loss-to-no-18-yale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos