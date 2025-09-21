



St. Louis, Mo. The Washington University in St. Louis Women's Tennis Team has three duos in the Ita Central Regional Doubles semi -final tomorrow and saw six singles players on the second competition day. Due to rain/lightning in the St. Louis area, the game moved in after Doubles. Only one of the two planned singles rounds could be played and the round of 16 is now being played on Sunday. The round of 16 singles starts at 9 a.m., divided between Tao Tennis Center and Dwight Davis Tennis Center. The quarterfinals Tour of Singles all takes place in Tao Tennis Center with the semi -final and final of Doubles after singles. Double Junior Eleanor Archer and second -year -old Caitlin Bui Vesta Adrian's Hye Jim Elliot and Claire Earley 8-0 in the round of 16 to continue to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, the Duo Katalina Wang and Gabrielle Lee defeated 8-7 (7-3) from Case Western Reserve. They will hire teammates in the first year Lily Breckknock And Slovik itself In the semi -final morning at 9 am Breckknock and Slovik defeated Abigail Penados and Kensington Van North Central in the round of 16 and continued to beat Chicago's Oliwia Mikos and Charlotte Klein with 8-1 in the quarterfinals. The couple continues to play Archer and Buy in the semi -final of tomorrow at 9 am Senior Eliana Hanna and second -year -old Ally Lin Defa Denison's Peyton Oda and Rafaella Ramos 8-3 in the Tour of 16 and continued to beat Chicago's Anika Paul and Tina Kintiroglou with 8-6 in the quarterfinals. They will be in the semi -final in the semi -final tomorrow at 9 am in the semi -final of Chicago's Lily Zawaneh and Lauren Khou The double final will be played immediately after, for the time being at 10.30 am Seniors Amber Edmonds And Teleya Bot Lost in the round from 16 to Zawaneh and Khou, 7-8 (5-7). Singles Breckknock defeated the Jenna Bell of Ohio Northern 7-5, 6-1 in the Tour of 32 and went to the round of 16 against Clara at 9 o'clock tomorrow at 9 o'clock. Bui beat Cwru's Katie Wong 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 32 and will play tomorrow at 9 am in the round of 16 Chicago's Sarena Biria. Archer defeated Adrian's Elliot in a walkover and continues to Chicago's Paul in the round of 16 tomorrow at 9 am Lin defeated Ohio Northern's Lauren Okrainec 6-3, 6-2 in the Tour of the 32, and went ahead to compete against Chicago's Zawaneh in the round of 16 tomorrow at 9 am Hanna amounted to Kenyon's Marguerite Shope 6-0, 6-0 in the Tour of 32 and will be confronted at 9 o'clock in the round of 16 in Chicago's Isabelle Chong. Edmonds defeated Cwru's Tara Markovic 7-5, 7-4 and takes on Kenyon's Eleni Lazaridou in the round of 16 tomorrow at 9 am Junior Emily Chiasson Fell in Cwru's Wang 5-7, 6-7 (5-7) in the Tour of 32.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://washubears.com/news/2025/9/20/washu-womens-tennis-sees-three-doubles-duos-six-singles-players-advance-at-ita-central-regional.aspx

