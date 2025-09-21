



St. Cloud, Minn. No. 13 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey (2-0-0, 0-0-0 WCA) scored four goals in the first 11 minutes of the game on the way to another 5-0 Shutout victory on Lindenwood (Mo.) (0-2-0, 0-0-0 atlantic Hockey America). The Huskies earned an opening weekend series for the fourth consecutive season and placed back-to-back shutouts to open a season for the first time in program history. Scsu received goals from five different players and 10 skaters took a point, while graduated goalkeeper Chinese chairman recorded a 22-save shutout. The Sweep is the first for head coach Mira Jalosuo . The Huskies did not waste time to get on the scoreboard as a first -year student Maria Mikaelyan (Moscow, Russia) scored her second goal in so many games from the same place above the dots. Under two minutes later, second -year defender Siiri Yrjölä (Vantanta, Finland) scored her first goal of the season after she was not marked in the high lock. Two minutes after Yrjölä's goal, Junior Forward Payton Holloway (Tomah, wis.) Vesta two lion defenders on an escape and hit the puck over the networks at the neighborhood of the back in the back of the net. Scsus three goals in the first 6:30 of the game forced Lindenwood to make a change in the net. The ultimate goal of the barrage of the Huskies first period came from Lindenwood Transfer, Junior Forward Sidney Jackel (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Who had saved her first shot before he brought the rebound away. Despite the surpassing of LU 17-5 in the second period, Scsu was unable to convert and the game entered the last 20 minutes with the 4-0 score. After having scored almost several times in her seasonal debut, Senior Forward Svenja Voigt (Cologne, Germany) finally put one in the back in the net six and a half minutes in the third period. Jackel found Voigt through the Slot Streken during a two-to-two escape to put the finishing touches to the Scsu Opening Weekend Sweep. Top Husky's Yrjölä placed a three -point night with one goal and two assists while skating to a +2 mark. She was called the first star of the game.

Jackel took a goal and assisted against her former club and was named the second star of the game.

Chobak saved all 22 shots with which she was confronted and earned the Shutout victory. She was called the third star of the game and one of the WCA Brew Pub 3 Stars of the Night. Note SCSU always improves until 20-2-2 against Lindenwood and 10-1-0 against the Lions in St. Cloud.

The Huskies wiped their opening weekend for the fourth consecutive year and placed back-to-back shutouts to open a season for the first time in program history.

Scsu scored 5+ goals for the second consecutive match. It was the first time since 23-24 February 2024, that the Huskies scored 5+ goals in back-to-back matches.

De Huskies scored 10 goals in the series, which is the most since last season when they also set up 10 in two games against Lindenwood.

Scsu hit 0-out-2 on the Power Play (2-4 this season) and 1-out-1 on the Penalty Kill to stay a perfect 5-out-5 this season.

Jalosuo earned her first sweep as head coach of Scsu.

Yrjölä recorded the first three-point competition of her career after recording her first career Multi-Point Game in the season opener yesterday. She already has five points this season after five of last season (32 games).

Jackel scored her first goal in a SCSU sweater and placed her sixth career Multi-Point Game.

Chobak earned her 10 one Career Shutout in her seasonal debut and is now connected to former teammate Sanni Ahola (2020-25) For most career shutouts in program history. It was her first time between the pipes in 567 days (March 2, 2024) after red shift during the 2024-25 season.

Holloway scored her first goal in a Husky sweater and skated to a career-best +2 mark.

Mikaelyan scored a goal for the second consecutive match.

Voigt scored a goal in her seasonal debut and made a career high six shots on goal.

First -year student Julianne Labbé (Wendake, Quebec) made her first two career assists for her first career Multi-Point Game. She also skated to a career Best Mark (+2).

Junior defender Sydney Bryant (Traverse City, Mich.) And first -year defender Sydney Lamb (Lombard, ill.) Each skated for a career-high +3 mark.

First -year defender Maélie Pion (Sherbrooke, Quebec) recorded an assist for the second straight match and skated to a career-best +3 mark.

First -year student Payton Remick (Roseau, Minn.) Registered her first collegial assist/point.

Junior Vooruit Sofianna Sundelin (Ulvila, Finland) contributed an assist for the second straight match and was an impressive 16-7 (69.6%) on the Faceoff Dot. Due to two games this season, she is 33 and 15 (68.8%) on the spot.

Senior Vooruit Avery Farrell (Rogers, Minn.) Registered an assist in her seasonal debut.

First -year student Raili Mustone (Kalajoki, Finland) registered a career-high three shots on goal.

First -year student Reese (Oak Lawn, ill.) And first -year defender Aruba Skiston (Bensenville, ill.) Made their collegial debut. Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PQXIO1ZZLS PRESS CONFERENCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igityW8ZXT0 Next De Huskies will travel to Storrs, Connecticut next weekend to play No. 12 UConn (0-0-0, 0-0-0 Hockey East). The series is planned to start on Friday at 5 p.m. CT and ends at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. Links to each coverage option can be found on the SCSU ladies' hockey schedule page. Stay on St. Cloud State Women's Hockey for the last place last place Twitter” Instagram And Facebook.

